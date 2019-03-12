4 ways Thais use Twitter. Which one are you? | The Thaiger

Thai Life
4 ways Thais use Twitter. Which one are you?
With hundreds of millions of users globally, Twitter is many things to many people. Amongst Thailand’s growing Twitter community, it’s interesting to see how users are evolving the way they use Twitter. Trending topics change rapidly as Thai users jump from one hot topic to another, while favourite celebrities and musicians remain relatively consistent.
Below are just four ways Thais are using Twitter, which one are you?
Keep Up-To-Date with the Latest Trends
Top trending hashtags are one in many ways users can see and follow the latest conversations, making it as the platform where conversation starts. Whether TV dramas, entertainment, musicians, superstars or events, #WhatsHappening is happening on Twitter.
#Room39 is one of the recent trending entertainment topics which spiked following the split of the Thai boy band, with the conversation also focussed on Isara Kitnitchee (@Tom_Isara) who is leaving the band to follow a solo career.
Supergroup BNK48 (@bnk48official) underscored their Thai girl-power announcing the planned release of their sixth single on their official Twitter account which was Retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked over 7,000. #BeginnerTH sent the Thai Twittersphere to new heights going viral in no time at all.
Creating Communities
Being an interest-based platform, Twitter allows us to join public conversation in real-time and to connect with a community of people who share same interests.
Sometimes you don’t need to follow an account. Using hashtag brings users into the conversation, making Twitter stand apart from other social platforms, as does the fact that it’s normal on Twitter to follow people you don’t know, yet you have similar interests – it’s all about community!
While Football is big on Twitter on Thailand, the rapid growth of eSports has spawned many communities, mostly centered around hashtags that relate to a game, for example, #rov. RoV’s popularity comes in part from its appearance in the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration event and expectation it will one of the games selected for the 2020 Asian Games when eSports will be a medal event.
Thai TV generates huge active communities on Twitter with users sharing insights into current and past episodes. Modelling competitions such as The Face Thailand Season 5 (#TheFaceThailand5) have dedicated communities where users rally around their favourite shows and acts, showing their support.
Share and follow #whatshappening
Twitter is a LIVE platform where people share and follow what’s happening around them real time. While Bupaesaniwas was the most Tweeted about Thai TV Drama in 2018 using the hashtag #บุพเพสันนิวาส, Twitter has become the go to platform for Thais to comment on TV dramas as they happen and follow the story online real time. This is a noticeable pattern of how Thais use Twitter to complement their TV and live broadcast experience.
Channel 3 TV’s latest hit soap opera Doctor Thong Ek from Tha Cha Long, has seen high engagement on Twitter as viewers use #หมอยาท่าโฉลง to join in the conversation LIVE during each episode.
Another area where Twitter brings people together is during live concerts as fans Tweet during their favourite songs and performances. The recent Thai rock band Bodyslam (@bodyslamband) and their #bodyslamfest at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, was the latest Thai concert to take Twitter by storm with fans actively Tweeting throughout.
Follow News
Journalism has changed and the way we consume news today has been revolutionised by social media. Twitter has become the goto platform in Thailand for breaking news. Topics centre around user-generated hashtags which trend on popularity and users like and Retweet those Threads making it easy for others to follow news stories as they develop.
One of the top news stories so far this year has been about the air pollution in Bangkok. #ฝุ่นPM25 has been Tweeted 4.8 million times (between 17 December 2018 and 24 January 2019) as people Tweeted their experiences and shared important information on areas most polluted in the city. Not only was Twitter the platform for the latest news, but also helped users to know safety levels in areas throughout the city.
Twitter has proven to be an invaluable tool during emergencies and natural disasters. Following the recent earthquake in Lampang, Twitter users came together using the #แผ่นดินไหวลำปาง hashtag. Hashtags are the best way for people to find information and conversations online, and they are used by media, government agencies and relief/volunteer organizations. To ensure that the hashtags remain useful, refrain from using hashtags for unrelated topics.
In today’s fast-paced, fast changing world, Twitter can be your constant. Freely available across all devices, take Twitter with you wherever you go and remain connected to the conversations and people that matter.
You can follow The Thaiger’s Twitter feed HERE. It’s free and sends you all the latest stories.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
North East
From Moto GP to Weed Fest, Buriram leads the way
PHOTO: A Pan Ram supporter can’t wait for the ‘cannabis festival’ next month in Buriram province – Khaosod English
They pulled off the MotoGP event with flair and great organisation. Now Buriram is bracing for a very different crowd heading for the next big event. Taking advantage of the new liberalisation of laws governing marijuana and cannabis, the north-east festival hopes to bring together the many aspects of culture, opportunity and information.
Set to run three days at the F1 speedway in Buriram, “Pan Ram” expects to draw more than 20,000 daily attendees to celebrate ‘cannabis culture’ at the dawn of the legalization age.
The new pro-cannabis festival will feature everything from music and art to educational workshops and vendors selling, well we really have no idea.
Former political powerbroker Newin Chidchob, the man revered locally for delivering a world-class football stadium and racing circuit to what had been a neglected and impoverished rural province, is the man behind the new festival. Newin, now 60 and president of Buriram United FC, is throwing the ‘weed party’ together with several pro-marijuana advocates. Promotion of cannabis as a new cash crop in post-legalized Thailand is one of the central policies of the party he founded, Bhumjaithai.
The festival, a first for the northeastern region, aims to promote awareness and understanding of the plant which has been illegal since the Narcotics Act of 1979.
Marijuana is like a genie kept in the lamp a long time, and now it’s out. It’s our chance now to make use of it.
Clearly an advocate, Newin says he regards marijuana as a “nation-altering plant” and that legalisation will lead to saving lives and creating economic value.
The Bhumjaithai has even campaigned on allowing every household to grow six marijuana plants which could be sold to authorised agencies, something it says could generate over 420,000 baht income per year, per family.
Heading the project is his daughter, Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob. She said the three day festival will welcome cannabis activists to lead talks and Rangsit University professors to host educational workshops on medical marijuana.
Nan says the event’s goal is to push for marijuana liberation and give everyone a “full-immersion experience” that covers all of marijuana’s benefits – economic, medical and recreational.
Pan Ram will run April 19-21 at the Chang International Circuit. The Formula 1 track is located in Buriram city, about 400 kilometers from Bangkok.
Tickets are listed at 420 baht per day, and 1,000 baht for all three days. More details will be announced at a later date. Those bringing valid medical certificates for one of the conditions that can now be legally treated with cannabis can enter free of charge.
The Thaiger does not condone or promote the use of marijuana or cannabis and provide this information for the entertainment and education of our readers.
Phuket
Phuket 1988: Thai expat digs out his old Super 8 movies
David Barrett gets out his Super 8 projector for another film night – this time we see Patong in 1988, already quite developed even though mass tourism was still more than a decade away. The few high-rise are certainly not cluttering up the skyline at this time.
David is sharing his early Super 8 movies with us as we wallow in some Thai expat nostalgia.
Thanks David. You provide the movies, we’ll bring the popcorn.
Another retrolicious look back to 1988 and a panoramic view of Patong, Phuket. And… Yes! That’s a lightweight 58 kgs me at the end. If you look carefully during the sweep across Patong you’ll see below is a field of palm trees. #Phuket #1988 #Retrolicious
Posted by David Barrett on Saturday, March 9, 2019
Business
Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home?
Some regional airlines, principally AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet Air are being criticised for putting young female flight attendants in tight-fitting clothes or revealing outfits either on the job or in promotional videos.
The local online ‘outrage’ follows an announcement this week that Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup. This sees Virgin join other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.
Just over a year ago, two Malaysian ruling party lawmakers chided the homegrown low-cost airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are “too revealing”.
Senator Abdullah Mat Yasim, a division chief of the, then, ruling Umno party, said in Parliament the fitted attire of AirAsia’s and Firefly’s female flight attendants can “arouse passengers”, the New Straits Times reported.
VietJet took matters a step further with some racy promotions and select flights featuring bikini-clad flight hostesses. The airline is owned by a woman who hasn’t been afraid of using ‘sex’ to help launch the Vietnamese budget airline.
Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can work without wearing makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.
A Virgin airline executive said the changes – which also include making it easier for women to wear pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts – came after listening to employees.
“Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work,” Virgin Atlantic Executive Vice President Mark Anderson said in a statement.
Last month, a separate union that represents American Airlines cabin crews objected to a video showing people dressed as flight attendants performing a musical number that suggested American uses sex appeal to attract high-paying passengers. The airline said it had no involvement in the skit.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
4 ways Thais use Twitter. Which one are you?
“Nothing to do with the election” – Deputy PM Prawit
Police wrestler avoids jail but gets a hefty fine
Flying motorbike ends up stuck in power lines in Surin
Australian ‘bottles’ customer in an unprovoked attack in Pattaya
From Moto GP to Weed Fest, Buriram leads the way
Security stepped up in Phuket in the wake of Satun and Patthalung bombs
German tourist bitten by snake in Krabi temple
Wealthy Thai woman arrested over dodgy weight-loss pills in raids across the country
Demolition order for illegal balcony at luxury villas in Ao Sane
Phuket 1988: Thai expat digs out his old Super 8 movies
Some airlines ground the Boeing 737 MAX 800 aircraft “as a precaution”
Bank evasive after 91 year old claims 5 million baht removed from his account
Despite the dangers, Thai police chief says ‘OK’ to pickup passengers over Songkran
Shoppers said ‘no’ to 237 million plastic bags at 7-11 in three months
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
-
Election3 days ago
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 tips for tattoos in Thailand
-
Koh Samui4 days ago
31 year old British man stuck in Koh Samui hospital
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Government considers blanket alcohol bans on April 13
-
Krabi19 hours ago
German tourist bitten by snake in Krabi temple
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok gold shop thief gets away with jewellry valued at 3 million baht