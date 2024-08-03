329 scam phone numbers from Chinese call centre gang released

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have released a list of 329 phone numbers used by a Chinese call centre gang to scam victims. Police urge the public to report any contact from these numbers immediately.

Police from the Provincial Police Region 2 Investigation Division revealed these 329 phone numbers connected to call centre scams yesterday, August 2. The gang was known for installing SIM boxes to facilitate these fraudulent activities.

Police successfully arrested several Chinese nationals who were involved in setting up the SIM boxes for the call centre gang. During the raid, numerous SIM boxes and 329 associated phone numbers were confiscated.

The police emphasise the importance of the public being vigilant. If anyone receives a call from these numbers, they should report it to the Provincial Police Region 2 Investigation Division at 0-3827-6724.

The crackdown on this operation follows numerous reports from victims who had been scammed by these call centres. The SIM boxes, which can hold multiple SIM cards, allow the scammers to make endless calls to unsuspecting victims, often posing as legitimate entities.

“If you have ever been contacted by these numbers and suffered losses, please report the information to the Investigation Division.”

The police also highlighted the advanced technology used by these gangs. SIM boxes can bypass traditional telecommunication security measures, making it difficult for authorities to trace the calls. This technology allows scammers to appear as if they are calling from local numbers, increasing the likelihood of deceiving their targets.

Police are working to dismantle these operations. This recent bust is part of an ongoing effort to combat the rising threat of call centre scams in the region.

Victims of these scams often report being coerced into transferring money or providing personal information, which the scammers then use for further fraudulent activities. The police remind the public to stay vigilant and to verify the identity of any caller requesting sensitive information, reported KhaoSod.