Phuket officials tackle drug issues in Rawai sea gypsy community

Photo via PR Phuket
Officials from Phuket Mueang District Office are intensifying their efforts to address drug-related concerns within the sea gypsy community in Rawai. The goal is to implement initiatives that will bring about long-term positive effects.

Mueang Phuket District Chief Pairoj Srilamul led a community forum at the village on February 20, accompanied by Rawai Deputy Mayor Thiraphong Thaodaeng, government officials, local leaders, and community representatives.

During the forum, Pairoj highlighted the government’s dedication to tackling drug issues through a strategy involving targetting all societal sectors. This approach aligns with national policies aiming to eradicate drugs from Thai communities by distinguishing between users and traffickers.

The strategy focuses on rehabilitating drug users via effective treatment programmes to facilitate their reintegration into society and the workforce. Meanwhile, individuals involved in drug production and distribution will face stringent legal actions.

To combat the drug challenges in Rawai and Chalong, the Mueang Phuket City Drug Prevention and Suppression Operation Centre has established a dedicated working group. The sea gypsy community in Rawai, known for its dense population and narrow alleys, poses enforcement obstacles.

Photo via PR Phuket

Pairoj expressed concerns about drug networks exploiting children, youth, and women, which poses social and educational issues. Recognising the complexity of these issues, the forum stressed the importance of an approach combining social, economic, and legal measures.

The focus areas include education, employment, income generation, social stability, housing conditions, and informal debt resolution, alongside drug prevention efforts. As part of the provincial government’s urgent agenda, an action plan for the 2025 fiscal year has been developed to guide coordinated efforts among government agencies.

Pairoj shared that the plan aims to produce measurable results in improving the quality of life and safety within the Rawai Sea gypsy community. The collaborative initiative is expected to bring about lasting changes, ensuring a healthier and more secure environment for Rawai residents.

The current Mayor, Aroon Solos, remains suspended while contesting corruption charges, reported Phuket News.

