2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok

Two Vietnamese pickpockets were arrested after stealing money and credit cards from a Singaporean tourist at the Erawan Shrine near CentralWorld shopping mall in Bangkok. They deny the allegations.

The Commissioner-general of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Samran Nuanma, gave an update on the development of the pickpocket case at a press conference yesterday.

Samran made public that three Vietnamese pickpockets snatched 1,700 Singapore dollars in cash (44,455 baht), and three credit cards from a Singaporean woman on September 3 at 11.50am at the Erawan Shrine located across the CentralWorld shopping mall on the Rama 1 Road in the Lumpini district of Bangkok.

Samran reported that two of Vietnamese suspects were arrested, including a 55 year old woman Do Thi Kim Hoa, and a 42 year old man Nguy Van Cong. The third suspect, a 32 year old man, Pueng Min Hai, is still on the loose.

Do Thi Kim Hoa was arrested at a hotel in Soi Intamara 49 in the Din Daeng district of Bangkok, and the second suspect, Nguy Van Cong, was arrested in the Pong Nan Ron district in the central province of Chantaburi.

The Deputy Commissioner-general of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Treenithi Jintakarn, announced it is common for Vietnamese pickpockets to wander into business areas and tourist attractions to rob Thais and foreigners.

SOURCE: Thairath | Channel 7

