Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants

A Thai woman posted a job advertisement online last week on behalf of her two Chinese friends who are looking to hire Thai girlfriends. The positions come with a 100,000 baht salary per month with a chance to earn even more if the girlfriends do a good job.

Facebook user ‘Ok Mai Mai’ posted the following message last week…

“Looking for girlfriends for my two Chinese friends. The girlfriends must be 18 – 23 years old. Each girlfriend will get 100,000++ baht per month and even more if they like you. They are my own friends, they’re good people and clean. The girlfriends must not take drugs, be good at cooking, be good at housework, be unproblematic and must be able to speak Chinese.”

The comments soon came rolling in, with several Thai women attempting to show off their Chinese language fluency by counting from one to ten and commenting “Ni Hao.”

Other women tagged their friends who they thought matched the job description and others commented saying it is a shame they are “too old.”

The job advertisement has since been taken down. Perhaps the positions have been filled.

SOURCE: DailyNews

