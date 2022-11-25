Connect with us

Transport

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list

Published

 on 

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is keen to buy two shiny black F35 fighter jets from the United States. Despite outcry from opposition parties, F35 fighter jets head RTAF’s wish list.

The decision now rests with the US Congress which is yet to confirm whether Thailand is a good enough friend to receive such sought-after toys.  The plane’s technology is so secret that only Uncle Sam’s very best buddies will be allowed to play with it.

The F35 is a multi-role fighter with stealth technology. More than a fighter jet, it is a spy plane.

According to ThaiPBSWorld, only seven countries have been allowed to buy the F35 so far: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. No pleading about strong friendship will be able to un-whitewash that list of the US’ most-favoured friends.

Six more diverse customers are also operating the plane without owning it:  Belgium, Israel, Japan, Poland, Singapore and South Korea. Several other countries, including Thailand, have placed orders and are now waiting and seeing.

In 2023, the RTAF plans to procure several other aircraft, such as the DA42 surveillance aircraft, equipped with a camera which can be useful in solving flood problems, 12 T-6C training planes, and 8 AT-6 aircraft to replace the ageing L-39 fleet based at the 41st Air Wing in Chiang Mai Province.

The RTAF is reviewing some programs, such as Phase 7 of the air defence system and the surface-to-air radio system.

Fairchild AU-23 Peacemaker - Wikiwand

Thailand is the only country in the world still operating a fleet of AU-23, developed by the US for the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, Lt-Col Chidpol Uraipong, commander of the 501st fleet at the 5th Air Wing in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, said that the RTAF has been trying to modify and upgrade its ageing fleet of 12 AU-23 planes, developed by the US for the Vietnam War.

He said that he is proud that the fleet in Prachuap Khiri Khan is the only one left in the world that is still functional, adding that he expects it to remain operational for the next 15 years.

In addition to modifying and upgrading ageing planes, he said the RTAF has a plan gradually to replace its flagship fleet of F16 fighter jets with the more advanced F35.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room28 mins ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui40 mins ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand44 mins ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events52 mins ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel60 mins ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup1 hour ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand1 hour ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand2 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport2 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok2 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism3 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending