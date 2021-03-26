134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update | Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 134 new cases of Covid-19 today, raising the total number to 28,577 with 0 new deaths. 128 of the newly reported cases are locally-acquired, while 6 are imported. Bangkok reported the largest number of cases at 98, with 82 being found through pro-active testing and 16 being found amongst those in hospitals.

Samut Sakhon, the centre of Thailand’s second wave of the virus, reported 17 new cases, while Samut Prakan and Tak provinces each reported 5 new cases. Samut Songkhram reported 2, and Pathum Thani reported 1. The death toll from Covid has remain unchanged at 92.

In other news, the deputy comissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says 7 more illegal immigrants have tested positive for the virus, raising the total amount of cases found at the Immigration’s Bang Khen district detention centre to 400. Currently there are 554 allegedly illegal immigrants detained at the detention centre, while the Suan Plu detention centre has almost 900 currently detained.

99 of the infected immigrants are under observation at the police field hospital in Bangkok. Authorities say the spread of infections was partly attributed to cramped conditions inside the centres and they have stopped accepting new detainees to control the spread of the virus.

Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says the infected people were isolated and sent to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”

Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

