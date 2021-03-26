134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update | Thaiger

Thailand
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 134 new cases of Covid-19 today, raising the total number to 28,577 with 0 new deaths. 128 of the newly reported cases are locally-acquired, while 6 are imported. Bangkok reported the largest number of cases at 98, with 82 being found through pro-active testing and 16 being found amongst those in hospitals.
Samut Sakhon, the centre of Thailand’s second wave of the virus, reported 17 new cases, while Samut Prakan and Tak provinces each reported 5 new cases. Samut Songkhram reported 2, and Pathum Thani reported 1. The death toll from Covid has remain unchanged at 92.
In other news, the deputy comissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says 7 more illegal immigrants have tested positive for the virus, raising the total amount of cases found at the Immigration’s Bang Khen district detention centre to 400. Currently there are 554 allegedly illegal immigrants detained at the detention centre, while the Suan Plu detention centre has almost 900 currently detained.
99 of the infected immigrants are under observation at the police field hospital in Bangkok. Authorities say the spread of infections was partly attributed to cramped conditions inside the centres and they have stopped accepting new detainees to control the spread of the virus.
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says the infected people were isolated and sent to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers say the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.
More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behavior, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.
Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasizing anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.
There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.
The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.
Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.
The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 mg a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalized in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.
While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.
SOURCE: Forbes
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control, Sophon Mekthon.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
The other patient developed hives after getting the vaccine, Sophon says. The 60 year old patient is the first death reported in Thailand after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says he believes the aneurysm rupture is unrelated.
“Our guess is that the death might not be related to the vaccine, as an abdominal aneurysm can burst at any time and about 20% of patients display no symptoms prior to the rupture… We are looking into both cases in detail to determine if the symptoms are vaccine-related.”
Reports do not say which vaccine the patient received, but Thailand officials said in previous reports that those over 60 years old would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Doctors in Thailand have advised those over 60 to not get the Sinovac vaccine because there is not enough research for that age group. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is 67 years old, decided to get the AstraZeneca injection rather than Sinovac due to his age.
Minor side effects, like fever, muscle pain and redness around the injection area, have been common following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says those symptoms typically go away within 1 to 2 days.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai quarantine confusion – do ASQ hotels know about April 1 changes?
A gentleman from Sacramento, California, 43 years old, wanted to come to Thailand for Songkran, and then some further exploration. But, with all the changes announced by the government, the restrictions imposed recently for Songkran celebrations, and the hotels still advertising for 14 day quarantines, he’s found it a complete minefield. His main complaint – people ‘on the ground’ don’t appear to know about the April 1 changes to quarantine requirements.
Here’s a screen shot from the Royal Thai Embassy in Austria. Other embassies have also updated their information but the changes, mostly, haven’t filtered down to quarantine-registered hotels in Thailand.
“I just find it odd that we are less than five days from the first and no official documentation has been pushed out to hotel owners.”
Here is his full message to The Thaiger…
This link is to official policy changes from the Royal Thai consulate. Can you please investigate why the changes are not being implemented into the local quarantine hotels who are still selling 15 day packages when it clearly states as of April 1 that this is the new policy. I am not sure what official word they are waiting for or why it has not been documented to the hotel owners but I am very curious as to why it is listed as official government policy from the Royal Thai consulate?
There seems to be a complete failure of information being filtered down to the standard SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) booklet given to the ASQ hotel managers. I am currently checked into ALQ in Pattaya and my hotel manager refuses to implement any changes to the ALQ until “official word” has been given. I feel the updated policy changes listed from the Royal Thai embassy should be more than sufficient to implement change.
Who is the official source of the info? Is it the Thai health ministry? Or is it provincial managers or officials? Who is the man?
Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated.
(Name withheld)
Bottomline, it’s more complicated to get into Thailand than it was pre-Covid. But many people are travelling here and going through the paperwork, and you can too. But it may pay to be patient during this period of transition and re-opening. We would still recommend checking with your local Thai embassy first before booking anything. Hopefully, in coming months, the process will continue to get less complicated.
Please tell us if you’re having similar problems travelling to Thailand at this time. Did you come for some Songkran fun only to find out that most of the ‘fun’ has been banned this year? Is your hotel complying with the post-April 1 regulations?
