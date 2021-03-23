400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
Earlier today, Thailand authorities announced that almost 300 allegedly illegal migrants tested positive for Covid-19, and now, that number has raised to almost 400. The migrants are being housed in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district awaiting to be transferred to a field hospital, with authorities saying the situation is “under control.”
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Tuesday that 297 migrants tested positive for the virus, but then that number was raised to 393. 370 men and 23 women had tested positive for the virus in the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility, after being placed in crowded conditions. The facility currently has 490 people detained, in which the number of cases may rise as more people are tested.
Sompong says the infected people were isolated with some being treated at a field hospital in the Royal Thai Police Sports Club in Bangkok.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Now, the bureau’s detention facilities in Bangkok have stopped accepting new detainees, and instead, sending them to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms.
According to the Department of Disease Control, the Covid-19 virus reared its ugly head at the detention facility in Bang Khen on March 11, with 9 people testing positive. Then, on March 13, 52 more tested positive. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
40 of the 52 who tested positive on March 13 were reportedly in close contact with the original group from Sungai Kolok. On March 15 and 16 other detainees who were in close contact with the original group began testing positive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases were at an immigration detention centre in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district
Thailand now has 1,419 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,277 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths.
A 75 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of heart valve regurgitation, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14 and died 5 days later.
Out of the 401 new Covid-19 cases, 337 were detected through active case finding, including 318 cases at the Bang Khen immigrant detention centre. 46 cases were local transmissions and 18 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai hoteliers want Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccines
Thailand’s hoteliers are wanting the Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccinations to fast track the scheduled reopening of the country by July. They say PM Prayut should use the power of the decree to let companies import vaccines with the FDA helping the move by approving more vaccines at reasonable prices.
William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International says the government missed the opportunity to secure a Covax vaccine-sharing scheme earlier, leaving them to only have limited amounts of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.
“The government failed to inspire the public to take the vaccine and left them with negative feelings towards the vaccine. We will lose tourism trade to Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore because they have more efficient vaccination programmes.”
He points towards Europe being able to recover faster than Thailand thanks to their faster vaccination programmes which feature faster administrations of the vaccines as well as higher acceptance rates. Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels and Resorts, also says the government needs to establish a solid vaccination plan that is carried out efficiently. He says there also needs to be a better plan in place to bring back tourists.
He says tourists looking to enter Thailand could be put off from choosing to come if they have to do loads of paperwork instead of just using a digitalised method to prove they have been inoculated. It is no secret that Thailand loves paperwork, with critics saying the process could be slowed if it is not digitised.
“We have to compete with other countries to attract tourism as everyone has been beaten to zero.”
Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association is also pushing for a July reopening as she says the reopening scheme in October is not soon enough for hoteliers as 50% of hotel workers have lost their jobs.
Thailand has reported that it is starting human trials of its domestically-developed vaccine, but says it won’t be until next year that the vaccine can be rolled out.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s detention centres see almost 300 immigrants test positive for Covid-19
Almost 300 immigrants to Thailand have positive test results for Covid-19, according to The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The immigrants, in which most allegedly entered Thailand illegally, were tested at the Immigration Bureau’s detention centres in Suan Phlu and Bang Khen, with 297 testing positive for the virus.
The overcrowded centres have stopped accepting new detainees as the bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide. In reponse to the overflow of detainees, a new 120-bed field hospital is being set up at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
The national police chief says those infected detainees would be sent to the new field hospital to receive treatment by doctors and nurses from the Police General Hospital. Most of the detainees are allegedly from Myanmar, but some are from Vietnam and Cambodia.
The Immigration Bureau Commissioner Sompong Chingduang says the spread of Covid infections was likely due to the centres being overcrowded. Just recently, The Disease Control Department launched an investigation after 77 migrants seemingly contracted Covid-19 while being held close together in cells at Thai immigration centres in Bangkok. Around 68 of the illegal migrants are reportedly Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals.
Meanwhile, local residents in the southern province of Ranong have voiced their concerns over reports that temporary shelters will be created in the province to house Burmese refugees fleeing the violent fallout from the military coup in Myanmar. Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.
The Royal Thai Army has confirmed plans to create refugee shelters in Ranong and the neighbouring province of Chumphon, insisting they will be temporary. The announcement comes after Human Rights Watch called on Thailand to stop deporting asylum seekers at the border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
