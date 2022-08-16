Connect with us

100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok

The Thaiger joins Bangkok Community Help Foundation on their 100th consecutive day of food distribution to the poor in Bangkok. Thanks to our Thaiger members generosity and donations from our viewers we were able to help distribute food for the homeless and people in need. As well as make a donation to the BCHF charity. Join Jay and Sara as they travel to democracy monument in Bangkok to feed the people in their community.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, please message them on Facebook

here: https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp/

or visit their website here: https://bangkokcommunityhelp.com/

