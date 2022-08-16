Crime
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
Four national park officials have been indicted for the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen. The four men are accused of abducting and murdering Billy in Kaeng Krachan National Park in the western province of Phetchaburi in 2014.
Yesterday, the Office of the Attorney General informed the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) of its decision to indict the four men. The charges filed against them include illegal confinement, premeditated murder and concealing the victim’s body.
The decision to indict the four officials comes after the DSI submitted additional evidence that Billy was murdered.
In 2019, the DSI found bone fragments in an oil barrel at the bottom of a reservoir in the national park which matched DNA samples taken from Billy’s mother, leading them to conclude that Billy was murdered. However, the Office of the Attorney General said the evidence was “unreliable.”
Billy was last seen on April 17, 2014 when he unlawfully arrested by then-superintendent of the national par Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn and other park officials for allegedly collecting wild honey in the forest.
The activist had previously filed a lawsuit against Chaiwat and the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Billy accused Chaiwat of burning houses and evicting 20 Karen families from the national park’s Pong Luk Bang Kloy village in 2011.
Billy was travelling to meet Karen villagers and activists to prepare for an upcoming court hearing in the lawsuit at the time of his disappearance.
Billy’s wife Pinnapa Prueksapan submitted a letter to the DSI to investigate her husband’s disappearance. She explained that Billy assisted villagers in filing a lawsuit against Chaiwat and other park officials, so they might have something to do with his unlawful detention and disappearance.
In December 2019, arrest warrants were issues for Chaiwat and three other officials on suspicion of murdering Billy. They were released on bail for 800,000 baht each. In 2020, the murder charges were dropped.
On Monday, Chaiwat said he will prepare to hand himself in to face the charges. Chaiwat wants to be reinstated as a civil servant after he was dismissed from his position at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
Today, Human Rights Watch said Thai authorities should fully prosecute everyone involved in Billy’s murder. Asia Director of Human Rights Watch Elaine Pearson said…
“Thai officials have long hindered justice for Billy through cover-ups and exploitation of legal loopholes. The authorities can right this wrong by ensuring that the attorney general’s decision to indict four officials moves promptly to an effective and fair prosecution.”
In 2019, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the DSI to ensure Billy’s murderers were found and punished so that justice could be served for Billy.
According to Human Rights Watch, Thailand is obligated under international human rights treaties to investigate and prosecute against enforced disappearance, torture, custodial deaths and other human rights violations.
Enforced disappearance is the secret abduction of a person by state officials, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the fate of that person.
Although the Thai government signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance in 2012, Thailand still doesn’t recognise enforced disappearance as a crime. Human Rights Watch has repeatedly asked Thailand to ratify the treaty by writing enforced disappearance into legislation as a criminal offense.
In 2016, independent film director Pimpaka Towira produced a 30 minute film entitled “The Purple Kingdom” inspired by Billy’s disappearance.
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 hours ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels1 day ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of1 day ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides1 day ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs1 day ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Crime1 day ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar