Protests
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
About 1,000 residents gathered on the Pluak Daeng-Bor Win Road in the central province of Rayong to protest against a five-year unfinished road project that has been the scene of ten fatal accidents.
Last Sunday, a local representative, Chairat Ngentuam, invited residents affected by the incomplete Pluak Daeng-Bor Win Road to protest in the project area.
Residents turned out in force, many of them holding banners, including “3 deaths sacrificed to recklessness,” “Road to destroyed lungs,” “Never finish the road,” and “We lost our shops” among others.
According to media reports, the project aimed to extend the 16.46-kilometer-long road from two lanes to four lanes.
Chaiwat made known that the project kicked off on September 4, 2017, and was expected to finish on December 10 of this year. He says the project has three months left to completion but only 50% of it is completed.
Chaiwat reported that Pluak Daeng-Bor Win Road is the main road leading to the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate of the province, where locals work, and the project is and has caused huge traffic problems in the area. Many shops and restaurants located along the road have had to close because of the inconvenience.
“It’s a disaster for the residents!”
Chaiwat said the road was processed through the Rural Road Department and that the outfit running the project, Pracha Pattana Company, should be sacked and another construction company should be found to finish it.
Suriyan Saepueng, a 42 year old man who joined the protest, said…
“The construction had no safety at all. About 10 people died from accidents on the road. The locals also suffered from dust.”
Yesterday, the Director of the Road Construction Bureau of the Rural Road Department, Yongyut Paeengmueng, explained that the project has been delayed because the old public utility water pipes and electrical poles, which have obstructed the construction work. Yongyut said the company just finished fixing the problems in October last year.
Yongyut added that Covid-19 was another reason for the delay. The construction company couldn’t find workers and budgets to continue the project.
Yongyut reported that the department had suspended the company from doing other projects until they completed the road. He added that the company would update the status of the project and the schedule when they would finish the road on Thursday, August 18.
If the project couldn’t be processed according to the plan they propose, the Rural Road Department would find a new company to continue the construction
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 hours ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels1 day ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of1 day ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides1 day ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs1 day ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Crime1 day ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar