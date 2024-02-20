Ex-Man United and Liverpool stars swap stadiums for fairways

Photo courtesy of Pramote Petchasart

Former Manchester United and Liverpool football icons traded their legendary kits for golfing attire, hitting the lush greens of the prestigious Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in a star-studded get-together.

The illustrious gathering, uniting luminaries from two of England’s footballing powerhouses, marked a delightful sojourn for the retired sports heroes, who basked not only in the challenges of Thailand’s oldest golf course but also in the serene ambience of the Cha-Am locale.

Dr Pramote Petchasart, the astute Marketing Director at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, took to social media to chronicle the esteemed visit, accentuating the fusion of recreation, tranquillity, and golfing excellence that the venue bestowed upon its esteemed guests.

“Welcome legendary footballers from Liverpool and Manchester United to the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course for exercise, relaxation, and golfing. Best wishes for a joyful and healthy experience in Hua Hin-Cha Am. Awesome.”

Among the revered ensemble were celebrated figures such as David May, Wes Brown, Keith Gillespie, Lee Sharpe, Ben Thornley, and Lee Martin, representing the Red Devils, while Liverpool was proudly represented by the indomitable duo of Patrick Berger and Razor Ruddock, who also played for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Away from the greens, the footballing legends found respite at the plush Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park in Cha-Am, a hotspot renowned among angling aficionados for its bountiful fishing escapades. The resort, hailed as a mecca for fishing enthusiasts exploring the Thai landscapes, provided the perfect retreat for the esteemed guests during their leisurely exploits in the region, reported Hua Hin Today.

Originally a nine-hole course commissioned by King Rama 6 in 1924, Royal Hua Hin Golf Club underwent expansion four years later at the behest of King Rama 7. Determined to establish Thailand’s premier golfing destination, the monarch enlisted the expertise of A.O. Robin, a senior engineer with the Thai railways, and an Italian architect, a close confidant.

Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni graced the Grand Opening of the Royal Pavilion (changing room) in 1969, initially named ‘Sala Phachadhipok’ after King Rama 7.