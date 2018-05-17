Training, run by the Department of Tourism, was launched at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday (May 16). More than 70 participants joined in the training aimed specifically at marine safety.

Siriwan Pohnlertwiwat, Head of Tourism Business Development says, “This training aims to prepare staff for tourist safety. Tour guides and tourism officials from Andaman provinces (Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket) are practicing tourist-based rescue training in order to be ready for marine incidents in particular. The aim is to increase confidence in tourists’ safety and provide a good image for foreigners.”

“The training is being held yesterday and today (May 16 & 17). Participants are learning more about the local marine and coastal weather and environment, marine resources conservation and marine rescue skills.

Marine rescue skill training is being provided by staff members from the Go-Eco Phuket club who have PADI licensees.”

PHOTO: จิตอาสา Go-Eco Phuket

- Kritsada Mueanhawong