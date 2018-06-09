The Meteorological Department has warned residents in many parts of Thailand to brace themselves for heavy rains and strong winds from Saturday to Monday.

In its sixth warning issued at 5am this morning (Saturday), the department said a strong southwest monsoon is now prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

The conditions will result in very heavy rains and strong winds in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the upper South. It said people should beware of the severe weather and stay tuned in for weather forecasts. The warning predicted the following areas would be affected: On Saturday: North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng, Sukhothai and Phichit. Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi. On Sunday and Monday: North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

- The Thaiger