Entries for the 2018 Multihull Solutions Regatta are already flowing according to the Phuket Yacht Club Commodore, Scott Duncanson.

“This is the ninth running of the event and on the back of a surge in multihull popularity globally, has grown to become Asia’s largest multihull-only Regatta”.

Held from July 12-15 in Chalong Bay on Phuket’s protected east coast, this regatta has become many a sailor’s ‘green season’ favourite due to the more consistent south west monsoon winds and cooler temperatures.

It is expected over twenty yachts and around eighty sailors will compete in four divisions, Ocean Multihull, Firefly 850, Corsair Pulse and Cruising Multihull. With participants from Singapore, Japan, Australia and as far away as the United Kingdom its reputation as a truly international event continues to grow.

This year ‘Twin Sharks’ returns to defend the Firefly champion’s title while the absence of last year’s winner Henry Kaye’s ‘Thor’ throws the doors wide open in the Ocean Multihull division.

Principal Race Officer Simon James, fresh from a very successful Koh Samui Regatta, returns to manage the racing while an exciting social program is being planned by the Phuket Yacht Club organising committee.

The increasing popularity of multihull sailing is evident by the many local and offshore supporters including Phuket Boat Lagoon, Octopus Electrical, East Marine, Java Yachting, Corsair Marine and SEA Yachting.

For more information please contact [email protected]

- The Thaiger