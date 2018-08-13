Connect with us

Krabi

Storm damaged houses and shops in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

7 hours ago

on

Storms arrived with heavy rain in Krabi over the weekend, damaging local houses.

Heavy rains and strong winds hit Lam Thap in Krabi. Many local have reported that their houses have been damaged with roofs ripped off and trees falling.

51 year old Sopapohn Chormanee, owner of a fertiliser shop says… “heavy rains and strong winds started on Saturday in the daytime. The winds spun in a circle and hit my shop. The wind took the roof away. It took only 1 minute to completely destroy my shop.”

“The cost of damage is about 800,000 baht. Other houses nearby have also been damaged. Luckily there were no injures.”

Krabi

Body found on the roadside in Krabi

Published

3 days ago

on

August 10, 2018

The body of a man has been found dead on the roadside in Krabi yesterday (August 9).

Krabi City Police were notified at 3am yesterday that a body of a man was found on the roadside in Muang Krabi.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a body of a man who was later identified as 25 year old Subin Sanankong, face up and covered with blood. Two bullet wounds were found on his chest. A motorbike was found 150 metres from his body.

Police believe that the man died at least 6 hours before his body was found. Mr Subin’s relatives told police that he left from the house that evening and didn’t return.

Police believe that there are at least two suspects who invited Mr Subin to leave his house for discussions but the conversation ended up with the shooting incident.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the murderer/s.

Krabi

Parts of Krabi flooded as heavy rains continue

Published

3 days ago

on

August 10, 2018

The Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi has been temporarily closed due to strong water flows. More than 50 families are suffering from flooding around the area.

Yesterday afternoon (August 9) soldiers went to Khao Panom district in Krabi after water level in canals were rising fast. Water is overflowing and flooding many areas. A palm plantation has also been damaged from the flooding. Some locals have had to move to higher ground for their safety.

The head of Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi has announced to locals and tourists that the Than Bok Khorani National Park will be temporary closed as the rains continue.

  

Krabi

Former tattoo shop owner killed in Krabi

Published

4 days ago

on

August 9, 2018

A former famous Phi Phi tattoo shop owner has been shot dead.

Ao Nang Police were notified of an incident at 4am this morning (Thursday) at a hut in Khao Kram in Krabi.

Krabi Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of a man who was later identified as 42 year old Preecha ‘Bangtos’ Boatmen, a former famous tattoo shop owner on Koh Phi Phi. A bullet wound was found on his right temple. A spent cartridge was found on the floor.

Friends of Mr Preecha told police that last night while they were drinking coffee, a suspect who has been hiding nearby, used a gun to shoot Mr Preecha from behind, and then sped away in the dark. No one saw the suspect’s face.

Mr Preecha used to have a tattoo shop on Koh Phi Phi but the shop was damaged by fire when there was a big blaze on Koh Phi Phi last year. Mr Preecha built the hut on public land and had had arguments with the locals before.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the suspect. At this stage police believe that Mr Preecha might have had some personal conflicts, perhaps including illegal businesses.

