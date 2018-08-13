Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga

A parked speedboat which originated in Phuket has caught fire in Phang Nga today (August 13). One injury has been reported.

The Takua Thung Police in Phang Nga were notified of the incident at 10.30am on Ao Man in Takua Thung.

The speedboat captain told police that they were travelling with 20 middle eastern tourists and departed from Laem Sai Pier in Pa Khlok on their way to Ao Man.

While tourists were enjoying time on the beach there was an explosion from the speedboat and it erupted into fire and burnt ferociously until it was a black, smoking wreck on the shoreline.

Boat crew were on the boat at the time. Locals nearby helped them off the boat. They have been taken to Takua Thung Hospital and later transferred to Thalang Hospital.

At this stage police believe that the fire started near the stern of the boat, perhaps during re-fuelling.

Watch the video here…

