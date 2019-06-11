Pregnant Krabi mum can’t wait to get to hospital | The Thaiger

Krabi
Pregnant Krabi mum can’t wait to get to hospital
A woman in labour ended up giving birth inside an ambulance in Krabi today.
Emergency responders were notified that the mother was about to give birth at a house in Mueang Krabi.
When they arrived 23 year old Uraiwan Kaebut was already in labour. They decided to rush her to Krabi Hospital. But the baby wasn’t going to wait for those formalities and decided to arrive during the ambulance trip.
Ms Uraiwan’s husband says the healthy, bouncing baby boy is their fifth child and that his wife has never had any problems giving birth.
“She has even given birth in front the house.”
Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash
An elderly couple have died after a collision between a speeding pickup truck and motorbike sidecar in Krabi.
Plai Phraya Police were notified of the accident this morning at 11am on the Southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phraya. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the bodies of a 78 year old man Somjit Aolueknua and 79 year old woman Jear Sudkam on the side of the road. They had died instantly from the impact of the collision. Nearby they found their damaged motorbike sidecar (saleng).
A damaged pickup truck was found nearby that collided with a palm tree on the side of the road. The pickup truck driver is an un-named 25 year old who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital.
Witness say the pickup truck driver was driving at high speed, collided with the motorbike sidecar and then smashed into the palm tree. Police are continuing their investigation.
One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus
One person has sustained injuries following an accident in Krabi between a police pickup truck and a Samui-Phuket bus.
The incident was reported at 11.40am this morning at the Nanuea Intersection on Phet Kasem Road in Ao Luek, Krabi.
Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged police pickup truck. Nearby there was also a damaged Samui–Phuket bus. One injury was reported from the incident.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of accident but it appears that the Police vehicle hit the bus at speed.
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
Two waterspout were spotted near Nopparat Thara Beach, at Ao Nang in Krabi in southern Thailand.
Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation report that yesterday two waterspouts were spotted just behind the Nopparat Thara beach during the afternoon.
The one minute video of the waterspouts has attracted a lot of interest on social media. Foundation volunteers noted that the phenomenon only occurs during the wet season with the south-west monsoons bringing more moisture and storms into the area. They said the tourists on the beach were excited and that no one was in any immediate danger.
