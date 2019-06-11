Pregnant Krabi mum can’t wait to get to hospital | The Thaiger

A woman in labour ended up giving birth inside an ambulance in Krabi today.

Emergency responders were notified that the mother was about to give birth at a house in Mueang Krabi.

When they arrived 23 year old Uraiwan Kaebut was already in labour. They decided to rush her to Krabi Hospital. But the baby wasn’t going to wait for those formalities and decided to arrive during the ambulance trip.

Ms Uraiwan’s husband says the healthy, bouncing baby boy is their fifth child and that his wife has never had any problems giving birth.

"She has even given birth in front the house."





