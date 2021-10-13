Connect with us

Tourism

Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan believes tourists will flock to Thailand.

Though often criticised for its overly-optimistic tourism predictions seemingly pulled out of thin air, this time the Thai government is sure people will be flooding back in as the borders reopen on November 1. Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan said that Thailand needs to brace itself for an onslaught of international travellers flooding into the country come November 1.

The Minister said that Thailand has traditionally been a popular winter destination with travellers from colder Western and Northern countries flocking to the sunny beaches of Thailand to enjoy a warm winter. Though Covid-19 has nearly decimated Thailand’s tourism industry, as the world is slowly reopening and international travel and tourism, the Minister is confident that tourists are ready to pour back into Thailand.

He urged Thailand to prepare for this influx of tourists and be ready for them with a strong screening process to keep Covid-19 safety streamlined and effective. Recently Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn suggested dropping the complex and frustrating certificate of entry requirement as well the reduce the costs of the required RT-PCR to under 1,000 baht each to help lure international travellers back to Thailand.

The Tourism Minister remains optimistic though and says he believes that the reopening on November 1 will begin the flow of tourists through the end of the year and kickoff 2022 with a boom in tourism.

Krungsri Securities is predicting 300,000 tourists arriving in Thailand by the end of 2021, and 14 million tourist arrivals in 2022. They forecast that 2023 will finally begin to be back to normal with an estimated 34 million tourists coming and finally a full recovery in 2024 with the prediction of 40 million tourists, the same as 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the tourism market crashing down.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand and Bloomberg

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
BBY
2021-10-13 22:33
2 hours ago, Bob20 said: One of the 10 countries mentioned was Germany, but the whole EU still has Thailand on the red-list... Besides, nothing about opening is sure yet. Only once it's officially announced, people will start the process…
image
Johno
2021-10-13 22:41
The optimism is a smoke screen. The reality is unfortunate. The virus is rampant. The vaccination process & quality vaccines needed are lacking. …
image
Bob20
2021-10-13 22:45
8 minutes ago, BBY said: Hello Bob If you don’t mind me asking Bob, what new restrictions is the U.K. looking at imposing. thanks. Not yet imposing, but members of parliament are asking for new restrictions as the royal…
image
atiger
2021-10-13 22:46
1. Not if it requires dealing with a Thai Embassy or Consulate to get a COE 2. Being forced to purchase Covid insurance even when fully vaccinated 3. Being forced to stay in a SHA hotel in Phuket
image
Cathat
2021-10-13 22:47
A typical politician,not a clue what's going on in the real world. There seems to be some kind of inward looking siege mentality prevalent in thailand at present. Plenty of people up to the highest level seem to think droves…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

