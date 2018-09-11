Pattaya
Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner
A Pattaya woman’s persistence has paid off after recovering her motorbike.
The 35 year old has got back the motorcycle stolen from her rental shop after tracking its GPS position for several months and eventually locating it in Cambodia.
Sa Kaew immigration police promptly sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to locate and retrieve the stolen motorbike belonging to Darin Chandaeng this morning.
Darin, who operates a motorbike rental shop in Pattaya, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on April 30 that a female client had stolen her rented motorbike.
Police learned that the motorbike had been used to obtain a loan from a motorcycle pawnshop, and that it had later been resold.
Darin kept tracking the GPS of her motorcycle until she discovered that it was in Cambodia, which was when she sought help from Bang Lamung police, who in turn alerted Sa Kaew immigration police chief Pol Colonel Benyapol Rodsawat.
Benyapol then contacted the police chief of Sampov Loun district in Cambodia’s Battambang province, who managed to quickly locate the stolen bike and returned it to Sa Kaew police.
Mission complete.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a 'chat'.
The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais - the good name and 'world class resort' status of Pattaya intact.
The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.
Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.
Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an ...
Pattaya
Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals
The Bang Lamung district chief has sent in police to check on complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties. Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.
We Love Pattaya reports that a sting was conducted at one of four properties. The 3,900 baht fee was paid for a one-day rental and once 36 year old Wirawan Janlert opened the house door they were busted. The money used had been photocopied to ensure everything was done properly, and returned to the police coffers.
As a bonus in another property there were ten more young people having a noisy party as well. Five of them tested positive for drugs - four women and one man - and were taken in for questioning.
In that case, 28 year old Panupol Thumporn was charged with operating a hotel without permission and incorrect use of a premises. W...
Pattaya
The death of a Canadian found floating off Chonburi remains a mystery
https://www.facebook.com/thethaigernews/posts/1873073676103785
Daily News reports that the victim was wearing trousers and shoes when he was found. Laem Chabang police responded to the call with the Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha emergency response team.
The man's body was floating 4 kilometres offshore and assessed as having been dead for at least four days.
He has been identified as Jason Williams. Daily News hasn't reported how the ID was made. Mr Williams was wearing black trousers and black and red canvas shoes.
Police report that there were no injuries on the body. There were two tattoos on the body - a skull on the left wrist and a squid on the right shoulder.
Police say it was not yet possible to say how the victim died though they speculated ...
