Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner

A Pattaya woman’s persistence has paid off after recovering her motorbike.

The 35 year old has got back the motorcycle stolen from her rental shop after tracking its GPS position for several months and eventually locating it in Cambodia.

Sa Kaew immigration police promptly sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to locate and retrieve the stolen motorbike belonging to Darin Chandaeng this morning.

Darin, who operates a motorbike rental shop in Pattaya, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on April 30 that a female client had stolen her rented motorbike.

Police learned that the motorbike had been used to obtain a loan from a motorcycle pawnshop, and that it had later been resold.

Darin kept tracking the GPS of her motorcycle until she discovered that it was in Cambodia, which was when she sought help from Bang Lamung police, who in turn alerted Sa Kaew immigration police chief Pol Colonel Benyapol Rodsawat.

Benyapol then contacted the police chief of Sampov Loun district in Cambodia’s Battambang province, who managed to quickly locate the stolen bike and returned it to Sa Kaew police.

Mission complete.

SOURCE: The Nation