Hua Hin

Prachuap Khiri Khan woman seeks help after gaining 200 kilograms

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

A Prachuap Khiri Khan woman who cannot walk after gaining about 200 kilograms of weight asked for help to lose weight on Monday.

59 year old Urai Noowan, a resident of Tambon Pak Praekk in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan Noi district, said she could not afford going to a hospital for treatment of her obesity.

She lives with her husband, 52 year old Kamol Somjit, and her grandson, 11 year old Nattapong Somjit.

Her weight prevents her from walking and so she exercises by moving around in a sitting position. She requires the support of her husband to take a shower or use the toilet.

Kamol said his wife developed obesity about 10 years ago and he has had to take care of her. As a result, he said he is unable to go to work and is now living on a 600 baht allowance for the elderly.

He said he has not heard from his son for the two years since he left the grandson in his care.

 

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Hua Hin

10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

‘Fake’ hotels and other premises being operated as hotels, but don’t have proper licences, are in the firing line at the moment, in just about all the major tourist provinces around the country. There’s clearly a nationwide crackdown on these dodgy guesthouses, hostels and mini-hotels at the moment. The owners say they find it almost impossible to comply with the regulations in the Hotel Act. Officials say, “comply or close.”

Deputy Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pongphan Wichiansamut confirmed on Saturday that 10 Hua Hin hotels operating with fake hotel licences could be shut down.

The deputy governor said he had held a meeting with representatives from several agencies and officials affirmed that there were provisions to shut down the illegal hotels.

According to Pongphan, the Kiti Nanthakorn Hotel, the Royal Express, the Viravan @ Hua Hin, V Living Hua Hin, the Secret Garden Hua Hin, Citin Loft Hua Hin, Hillside Resort and Apartment, Pearl @ Hua Hin, Chivasai and Civasai Hua Hin were charged on May 15 with falsifying documents and using fake hotel licences.

Pongphan admitted that the 10 hotels were still operating because of complicated legal technicalities.

Hua Hin

Hmong workers victims of human trafficking – Intercepted in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

June 6, 2018

By

27 Hmong workers have been intercepted who appear to have been smuggled over the border near the Singkhorn crossing (a pass across the Tenasserim Hills on the border between Thailand and Myanmar in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province).

Ban Muang is reporting that police, military, immigration and Prachuap Khiri Khan authorities intercepted four pick up trucks yesterday.

The workers had paid 700 baht each to the person who organised the transport across the Myanmar/Thai border and were due to have been taken to Chumpon where a middle man was to transport them on to Malaysia to work.

All were arrested and charged with illegal entry into Thailand along with the four Burmese drivers. Four pick-ups were seized.

Ban Muang says the case fell into the category of human trafficking.

Hua Hin

Rabies confined to one puppy in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

June 5, 2018

By

PHOTO: File Photo

Authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan are playing down a rabies threat after the death of an American bulldog puppy from the disease in Kui Buri district, south of Hua Hin, last month.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Livestock Development Office says that it has found no other infected animals in the area. It says its taken action to control the disease by giving rabies shots to all other pets that had any interaction with the puppy.

The office says the puppy was bought by Lana Munkong, who lives in Moo 10 in Tambon Samkrathai, and that it did not catch the disease from its mother and siblings at the farm as earlier feared.

The office said the rabid puppy was the only one of the litter that did not receive a vaccination shot and officials believe it caught the virus from a small mammal, probably a mouse.

Lana bought the puppy from an American bulldog farm in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kui Buri of Kui Buri district and it died on May 24 without showing any symptoms of sickness. The puppy tested positive for rabies a week later.

Livestock Development officials visited the farm owned by Pirawat Khiriwat on June 1 and determined that the other dogs had been vaccinated and there were no signs of rabies. Officials vaccinated the dogs again as a preventive measure.

Officials also traced four other puppies from the same litter – in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district, Phachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yot district and in Kui Buri – and found that none had the virus. Officials also gave them a second rabies shot as a preventive measures.

Livestock development officials said they have also given rabies shots to cats and dogs in Tambon Samkrathai and Tambon Kui Buri so the public should not panic.

