Hua Hin
Prachuap Khiri Khan woman seeks help after gaining 200 kilograms
A Prachuap Khiri Khan woman who cannot walk after gaining about 200 kilograms of weight asked for help to lose weight on Monday.
59 year old Urai Noowan, a resident of Tambon Pak Praekk in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan Noi district, said she could not afford going to a hospital for treatment of her obesity.
She lives with her husband, 52 year old Kamol Somjit, and her grandson, 11 year old Nattapong Somjit.
Her weight prevents her from walking and so she exercises by moving around in a sitting position. She requires the support of her husband to take a shower or use the toilet.
Kamol said his wife developed obesity about 10 years ago and he has had to take care of her. As a result, he said he is unable to go to work and is now living on a 600 baht allowance for the elderly.
He said he has not heard from his son for the two years since he left the grandson in his care.
- The Thaiger
Hua Hin
10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements
‘Fake’ hotels and other premises being operated as hotels, but don’t have proper licences, are in the firing line at the moment, in just about all the major tourist provinces around the country. There’s clearly a nationwide crackdown on these dodgy guesthouses, hostels and mini-hotels at the moment. The owners say they find it almost impossible to comply with the regulations in the Hotel Act. Officials say, “comply or close.”
Deputy Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pongphan Wichiansamut confirmed on Saturday that 10 Hua Hin hotels operating with fake hotel licences could be shut down.
The deputy governor said he had held a meeting with representatives from several agencies and officials affirmed that there were provisions to shut down the illegal hotels.
According to Pongphan, the Kiti Nanthakorn Hotel, the Royal Express, the Viravan @ Hua Hin, V Living Hua Hin, the Secret Garden Hua Hin, Citin Loft Hua Hin, Hillside Resort and Apartment, Pearl @ Hua Hin, Chivasai and Civasai Hua Hin were charged on May 15 with falsifying documents and using fake hotel licences.
Pongphan admitted that the 10 hotels were still operating because of complicated legal technicalities.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Hua Hin
Hmong workers victims of human trafficking – Intercepted in Prachuap Khiri Khan
27 Hmong workers have been intercepted who appear to have been smuggled over the border near the Singkhorn crossing (a pass across the Tenasserim Hills on the border between Thailand and Myanmar in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province).
Ban Muang is reporting that police, military, immigration and Prachuap Khiri Khan authorities intercepted four pick up trucks yesterday.
The workers had paid 700 baht each to the person who organised the transport across the Myanmar/Thai border and were due to have been taken to Chumpon where a middle man was to transport them on to Malaysia to work.
All were arrested and charged with illegal entry into Thailand along with the four Burmese drivers. Four pick-ups were seized.
Ban Muang says the case fell into the category of human trafficking.
PHOTO: Ban Muang
SOURCE: Ban Muang
Hua Hin
Rabies confined to one puppy in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: File Photo
Authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan are playing down a rabies threat after the death of an American bulldog puppy from the disease in Kui Buri district, south of Hua Hin, last month.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan Livestock Development Office says that it has found no other infected animals in the area. It says its taken action to control the disease by giving rabies shots to all other pets that had any interaction with the puppy.
The office says the puppy was bought by Lana Munkong, who lives in Moo 10 in Tambon Samkrathai, and that it did not catch the disease from its mother and siblings at the farm as earlier feared.
The office said the rabid puppy was the only one of the litter that did not receive a vaccination shot and officials believe it caught the virus from a small mammal, probably a mouse.
Lana bought the puppy from an American bulldog farm in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kui Buri of Kui Buri district and it died on May 24 without showing any symptoms of sickness. The puppy tested positive for rabies a week later.
Livestock Development officials visited the farm owned by Pirawat Khiriwat on June 1 and determined that the other dogs had been vaccinated and there were no signs of rabies. Officials vaccinated the dogs again as a preventive measure.
Officials also traced four other puppies from the same litter – in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district, Phachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yot district and in Kui Buri – and found that none had the virus. Officials also gave them a second rabies shot as a preventive measures.
Livestock development officials said they have also given rabies shots to cats and dogs in Tambon Samkrathai and Tambon Kui Buri so the public should not panic.
Veterinarians unable to save striped dolphin
Santiburi Koh Samui ‘launches’ a floating breakfast
Two more Chinese airlines flying into Pattaya
SPECIAL REPORT: Saving paradise by setting limits
Slow loris found on the side of the road in Krabi
Two Burmese arrested over immigration and drug issues
Prachuap Khiri Khan woman seeks help after gaining 200 kilograms
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Drug conflicts likely motive behind murder of five in Yala
Historic handshake leads to a day of talks in Singapore
Phuket Town woman arrested with drugs
To the war room!
Five shot dead in Yala home invasion
Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok
Two arrested over kratom in raids in Chalong
One arrest leads to three other in the ongoing drug crackdown
French tourist reports sale of Nazi merchandise in Pattaya
Phuket Town woman arrested with drugs
Three more arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown
Green turtle found in Chantaburi, full of plastic
Today’s thethaiger.com UPDATE
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Phuket’s Best Burger Competition 2018 – The Winner
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge – Episode 5
Krabi vendors are revolting – Officials try to arrest beach vendors on Ao Nang beach
THAIGER TODAY Friday, March 30
THAIGER TODAY Thursday, March 29
THAIGER TODAY Wednesday, March 28
21 year old arrested over assault on 82 year old following Facebook campaign
Monster python caught and released in Nakhon Si Thammarat
More wastewater outlets flowing into sea at Krabi
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
-
News1 day ago
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
-
Thai Life2 days ago
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
-
News Desk20 hours ago
Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment
-
News1 day ago
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
-
News1 day ago
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
-
News1 day ago
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
You must be logged in to post a comment Login