Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Connect with us

News

Two Burmese arrested over immigration and drug issues

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

Police have arrested two male Burmese nationals accused of being illegal aliens and found with heroin last week.

A team from the Phuket Provincial Police first arrested 36 year old R-wang, a Burmese national, in the Dowroong housing estate in Wichit.

R-wang was taken to Wichit Police Station where he was charged with being an illegal alien.

On the same day police arrested 30 year old Kyaw ‘R-long’ Myint at the same Dowroong housing estate.

Police seized 0.64 gram of heroin. He was taken to Wichit Police Station where he has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs and being illegal alien.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News

Veterinarians unable to save striped dolphin

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

The striped dolphin that was washed up on Kamala beach last week, died yesterday (June 11) while the sperm whale which was found at Coconut Island is reported to have died of ‘natural causes’.

Read more HERE.

Veterinarians at the Phuket Marine Endangered Species Unit say, “The dolphin had a blood infection. We  tried to help the dolphin to the best of our ability. We didn’t find anything inside the dolphin but the dolphin’s spleen and stomach were found inflamed. These are normal symptoms from trauma.

“The dead sperm whale which was washed up on the beach at Coconut Island last week also had a blood infection.”

Read more HERE.

“The sperm whale died because of natural causes. It has been choked of water and its stomach has been infected. Air bubbles were found inside windpipe. Parasites were found in the sperm whale in a higher concentration than usual. This is the first time that a sperm whale has been found this year.”

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Two more Chinese airlines flying into Pattaya

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

PHOTO: Planespotters.net

More Chinese headlines heading to Thailand. This time they’re adding services to the eastern seaboard.

Two Chinese airlines are headed to U-tapao airport, 36 km south of Pattaya.

Donghai Airlines is flying from Wanzhou to U-tapao, while Kunming Airlines is launching a service from Kunming this July.

Donghai Airlines is already flying three times a week to U-tapao (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) using Boeing 737-800 series aircraft.

Wanzhou city is on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River in China with a population of a round 1,75 million residents. Wanchou district borders Sichuan to the northwest and Hubei to the southeast.

Owned by Sichuan Airlines, Donghai Airlines is also expanding with a flight to Darwin, Australia as well as U-tapao in Rayong, Thailand. The airline is aiming to expand its fleet to 120 aircraft by 2025, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners, additional Boeing 737-800s and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Meanwhile, Kunming Airlines is adding its U-tapao service effective July 1, four times a week.

The flights are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and geared to the holiday package market in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province.

Partly owned by Shenzhen Airlines, Kunming Airlines already flies from Kunming to Hat Yai.

Yunnan  is the closest Chinese province to Thailand sharing a border with northwest Laos near the town of Luang Namtha. The Chinese province was a founding member of the Greater Mekong Sub-region Tourism Working Group along with five countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Jet Photos

Continue Reading

National

Slow loris found on the side of the road in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Krabi veterinarians have rescued a slow loris which had been injured from an electric shock by cutting its leg yesterday (June 11).

The slow loris was found on the side of the road in Ao Nang this week.

Veterinarian Julachart Julapetch of a private animal hospital in Krabi conducted an operation to rescue the male slow loris which appeared to have been critical injured from an electric shock. The veterinarian had to amputate the slow loris’s right leg which had become infected.

The slow loris is still unconscious and in shock. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the progress of the slow loris.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending