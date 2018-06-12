Two Burmese arrested over immigration and drug issues

Police have arrested two male Burmese nationals accused of being illegal aliens and found with heroin last week.

A team from the Phuket Provincial Police first arrested 36 year old R-wang, a Burmese national, in the Dowroong housing estate in Wichit.

R-wang was taken to Wichit Police Station where he was charged with being an illegal alien.

On the same day police arrested 30 year old Kyaw ‘R-long’ Myint at the same Dowroong housing estate.

Police seized 0.64 gram of heroin. He was taken to Wichit Police Station where he has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs and being illegal alien.