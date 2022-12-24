Connect with us

Health

Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China

Published

 on 

Authorities are debating whether Taiwan will ration paracetamol, as the Covid situation across the strait deteriorates and concern grows following Taiwan’s reopening for travel. Taiwan may impose buying limits on all kinds of painkillers as people buy up local supplies to ship them to China where the pandemic has put a strain on supplies.

Hsueh Jui-yuan, Taiwan’s minister of health and welfare, said.. “The health authorities will discuss if they need to impose restrictions but there is no concrete plan in place yet.”

Taiwan has experienced shortages of paracetamol since May when cases surged. Over the past few weeks, customers have stocked up, fearing another surge in cases after reopening to tourists in October.

Virus 'protection' keeping pharmacies busy | The Star

Customers in Taiwan stock up, fearing another surge in cases as tourists return.

Some buyers are looking to ship or take the painkillers to the Chinese mainland, where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen to millions each day.

Chang, a Taiwanese product designer who works in Beijing and is currently on vacation in Taipei, said he planned to buy fever drugs and rapid antigen test kits before returning to work. He said…

“I feel there’s a high chance for me to get infected after I return to Beijing, so I figure I’d prepare some drugs to avoid all the hectic I may experience trying to get a hold of drugs.”

China is struggling to ensure drug supplies after ending its zero-Covid policy.  To address shortages, more than a dozen Chinese pharmaceutical firms have been told to help “secure supplies” of key drugs.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health11 mins ago

Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Tourism33 mins ago

Record number of Thai people travelling abroad
Thailand37 mins ago

Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Sponsored8 hours ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Health2 hours ago

Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
Events2 hours ago

No official plans to cancel countdown parties
Media3 hours ago

Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport4 hours ago

Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Election5 hours ago

Prayut to run for new party as PM
Central Thailand5 hours ago

A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
Tourism6 hours ago

International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
Phuket6 hours ago

The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Thailand6 hours ago

Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Pattaya24 hours ago

Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup24 hours ago

World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Video24 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending