Health
Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Authorities are debating whether Taiwan will ration paracetamol, as the Covid situation across the strait deteriorates and concern grows following Taiwan’s reopening for travel. Taiwan may impose buying limits on all kinds of painkillers as people buy up local supplies to ship them to China where the pandemic has put a strain on supplies.
Hsueh Jui-yuan, Taiwan’s minister of health and welfare, said.. “The health authorities will discuss if they need to impose restrictions but there is no concrete plan in place yet.”
Taiwan has experienced shortages of paracetamol since May when cases surged. Over the past few weeks, customers have stocked up, fearing another surge in cases after reopening to tourists in October.
Some buyers are looking to ship or take the painkillers to the Chinese mainland, where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen to millions each day.
Chang, a Taiwanese product designer who works in Beijing and is currently on vacation in Taipei, said he planned to buy fever drugs and rapid antigen test kits before returning to work. He said…
“I feel there’s a high chance for me to get infected after I return to Beijing, so I figure I’d prepare some drugs to avoid all the hectic I may experience trying to get a hold of drugs.”
China is struggling to ensure drug supplies after ending its zero-Covid policy. To address shortages, more than a dozen Chinese pharmaceutical firms have been told to help “secure supplies” of key drugs.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Record number of Thai people travelling abroad
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
No official plans to cancel countdown parties
Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Prayut to run for new party as PM
A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
-
Education8 hours ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
-
Leisure2 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
-
Crime3 days ago
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall