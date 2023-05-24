Man’s body found floating in sea off Thailand’s Chon Buri province

Photo via The Pattaya News.

A man’s body was found floating in the sea off Thailand‘s eastern Chon Buri province yesterday. The body of the man, believed to be a missing Cambodian boat worker, was discovered near a mangrove swamp in Sattahip district.

An unidentified citizen reported the body to Sattahip Police at around 11.30am. The body is suspected to be that of Yook Thienia Kaniam, a Cambodian national.

The body was found floating facing downward. The deceased was dressed in blue pants and a green long-sleeved shirt. The shirt bore a screen-printed text reading “Ruea Pitchaiwari 7 (Pitchaiwari 7 Boat)” on the back, The Pattaya News reported.

A forensic team inspected the body and determined that the man had likely passed away no more than three to four days before his body was found. The body had started to decay, and no wounds were observed, according to the forensic team.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, Commander of the 1st Naval Region, revealed that he had previously received a report from the fishing boat Pitchaiwari, stating that its Cambodian crew member, Yook, had accidentally fallen into the sea a few days prior near Khram Noi Island and Pet Island in the Bang Saray sub-district.

Authorities searched for Yook in the sea following the report, but he could not be found until the body was discovered near the mangrove swamp.

Vice Admiral Pichai said the body bore similarities to the missing worker and ordered it to be transported to the Police Hospital for a thorough autopsy.

There have been a few recent incidents of bodies being found floating in the sea in Thailand.

Last week, the body of a Russian tourist swept away by strong waves at Promthep Cape on Friday was found floating off the coast of Phuket.

On May 4, a dead body was found floating in the sea between Koh Samui on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province.

Last month, following stormy seas that wreaked havoc on many coastal areas of Thailand, rescuers found the body of a fisherman near Koh Samui.