Body of missing Russian tourist found floating in Phuket sea

Photo via DailyNews

The body of the Russian tourist swept away by strong waves at Promthep Cape on Friday was found floating off the coast of Phuket, southern Thailand, yesterday afternoon.

A fisherman spotted the body of a foreign man floating in the sea near Laem Saeng Nakhlay, about 200 metres from Phuket’s Kalim Beach, and informed the authorities at 12.50pm, reports DailyNews.

Rescue workers from Phuket Charity Foundation and officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai MECC) brought the tourist’s body ashore at Pak Bang Beach where Tourist Police, Mayor of Rawai district Aroon Soros and Sheriff of Phuket Phairot Srilamul were waiting.

Investigating officers asked the tourist’s friends to come to the beach to confirm the deceased’s identity. The young men wept upon seeing the body of their missing friend, 32 year old Lurii Smoian. They recognised his pink shorts and necklace.

Smoian’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to undergo an autopsy. The police reported that they would be in contact with the Russian Embassy to inform Lurii’s relatives of his death.

Thai media reports that Lurii and three more Russian nationals were struck by a strong, tall wave as they were taking a selfie on the rocks near the elevated Promthep Cave in Phuket on Friday at around 9.30am.

Yurii and another friend were swept into the sea. Yurii’s friend managed to swim to shore where he was helped by officials. However, Yurii disappeared beneath the waves in front of his friends.

A tourist police inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Sakkarin Anusamansakul reported that the tourists were walking in a prohibited zone at the cape in Rawai district on Friday morning.

One of Yurii’s friends sustained minor injuries when the waves struck and was taken for treatment at Dibuk Hospital in the Mueang district.

Follow us on :













Rescue workers from Phuket Charity Foundation and the tourist police set up a command centre on Yunui Beach and launched a search for Yurii with municipal officials and volunteers from the Narenthorn rescue centre.

The team searched all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday to no avail until a local fisherman found Yurii’s body floating yesterday afternoon.