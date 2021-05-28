SOURCE: Thai Residents
Eastern Thailand
Man missing after speedboat capsizes in rough seas off Koh Chang
1 man has been rescued, while another is still missing, after a speedboat capsized in rough waters off the island of Koh Chang in the eastern province of Trat. The Bangkok Post reports that the boat overturned off Khlong Phrao beach around 9am yesterday morning.
The chief of Koh Chang district, Chatchai Thonglee, says there had been heavy rainfall on the island on Wednesday night and into the morning, with strong winds and high waves. An earlier weather warning had advised tourists to stay out of the water and for small boats to remain ashore.
Chatchai says a search for the men was started immediately after the boat capsized, with the Koh Chang maritime safety centre sending a rescue team. While 1 man was rescued, the other remains missing, with hopes that he might be found alive now fading.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Tourism
Rayong closing 5 tourism islands for 4 months
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced today that they plan on closing 5 popular tourism islands in the Rayong province in the east of Thailand. The islands – Kham Island, Kruay Island, Ku Dee Island, Pla Teen Island, and Talu Island – are set to be closed for 4 months.
The announcement stated that the islands would be closed to all tourists beginning June 1, and continue until the end of September. The 5 islands in Rayong hope that the 4-month closure, undertaken while tourism is drastically down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will allow natural self-restoration, according to the Department of National Parks. Tourist safety was also a concern, so improvements may be made to the island to make a safer more eco-conscious experience when tourism returns to Thailand, which is hoped to begin later this year.
Following in the footsteps of the legendary Maya Bay in Krabi, which was overwhelmed by tourists after the 1999 Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Beach introduced the area’s natural beauty to the world, these 5 islands will be closed for conservation purposes. Maya Bay’s marine life ecosystems were nearly destroyed by the flood of tourists until the region was closed in 2018 in order to let nature heal. A new jetty is nearing construction completion, which will allow tourism to begin to return in a more responsible manner.
Environmentalists had proposed yearly closures for many of Thailand’s more than 100 national parks that are most popular. A 2 to 4 month annual closure would give nature a change to rehabilitate itself without human invasion, and also give caretakers the opportunity to improve the parks to be safer and allow more eco-friendly tourism.
The islands are popular among domestic and international tourists, with Kham, Pla Teen and Talu all being ranked as top scuba diving sites in Thailand. Kham is known for its incredibly powdery white sands, with a sandbar stretching to neighbouring Kruay, a limestone island. Popular island hopping trips from Pattaya or Koh Samet frequent these 5 islands but will be suspended for the closing until September 30.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chachoengsao villagers say homeless man’s mysterious death could be from Covid
Chachoengsao province villagers suspect a homeless man’s death may be due to Covid-19. Chachoengsao is just to the east of Bangkok. The man died under a pavilion by the road with relatives saying he chose to be homeless. They also say he had existing health problems but was not high-risk and hadn’t been in contact with anyone infected. But somehow, the community has concluded that he had the virus.
The Bang Pakong Police Station received a notification on May 2 that a man was dead at a road intersection. The police captain says they found 58 year old Lotok’s body. They say he was quite thin and was about 160 centimetres tall. The man was by a mosquito net and had other daily use items including a wheelchair. They say he was using the pavilion he was under as a home.
54 year old Jakpan and 56 year old Thawee, Lotok’s relatives, say he had diabetes and high blood pressure. But they say he has no history of visiting Covid high risk areas. They say he couldn’t walk and would always stayed around the pavilion. Relatives usually helped take care of him but he always refused staying in a house and would always come back to the pavilion or spend time at a local temple.
In Chachoengsao, there have been 343 infections of Covid with 2 deaths in total. Where Lotok was found, in the Homsil sub-district, there have not been any reported cases of Covid during the third wave. The numbers are related to the third wave of Covid that swept the country stemming from entertainment businesses.
It is not known whether an autopsy or tests will be performed to determine if he had Covid-19 or the cause of his death in general. Police have appeared to not be releasing any more information to the media surrounding his death. But, if that information is released, we will update the story.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
The island of Koh Samet, in Thailand’s eastern Rayong province, is closing to visitors and non-residents for at least 14 days to help stop the spread of Covid-19. The province saw 21 new infections yesterday, with at least 1 being linked to Koh Samet. The shuttering is effective as of today with another popular island, Koh Chang, also possibly following suit. is only allowing residents to enter and leave the area from Na Dan Pier for essential travel to and from the mainland during the closure period.
The Rayong Governor signed the order yesterday along with the public health coordinator to shutter the island from today until at least May 10th. The island’s hotels, resorts and other accommodations are to close and the entire island is to be disinfected and cleaned. The Governor says those who reserved rooms should contact the property they were planning to stay at to postpone or cancel their reservations. He says they should be refunded by the properties and asked for island business owners to cooperate in refunding customers who had pre-booked stays.
Despite the governor reminding such businesses that they could collect social security payments, it is understood that a majority of tourism industry workers are informal and not qualified to receive social security payments. Those payments, if one is qualified to receive, can make up for 50% of one’s overall salary.
The island of Koh Chang may also follow suit as leaders are discussing the move today. The closures come before this weekend’s 4 day holiday which features labor day and His Majesty the King’s coronation anniversary day for government workers on Monday and Tuesday of next week. But due to Covid, many provinces have placed travel restrictions and are discouraging any non-essential travel, with 14 day quarantines mandatory for those arriving from red zone provinces or presenting a negative Covid test.
Today, Thailand is reporting 2,179 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Man missing after speedboat capsizes in rough seas off Koh Chang
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
Princess steps in to approve alternative vaccine imports
Thailand News Today | US investigation into Covid origins, Pattaya opens to foreigners in Q4 | May 27
Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance
Rayong closing 5 tourism islands for 4 months
1000 year old stolen lintels will arrive in Thailand tomorrow night
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
Top 5 IT stores in Thailand
Man arrested in Sattahip Chon Buri with 700g of crystal meth
Police arrest “key” labour trafficking suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht
Cannabis tourism may be a key to Thailand’s recovery
Melbourne, Australia on week-long Covid-19 lockdown
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
- Thailand17 hours ago
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
- Business23 hours ago
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South