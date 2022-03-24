Connect with us

Eastern Thailand

Four suspects allegedly smuggled fake tobacco in Chanthaburi

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Chanthaburi police, Photo by Chanthaburi police.

Officials seized 83,154 packs of fake tobacco worth more than 10 million baht from four suspects in Chanthaburi yesterday. A police investigation found they smuggled the tobacco via the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, and sold the tobacco online.

Two of the suspects were charged with allegedly selling fake tobacco, while the other two were charged with violating the 2017 Trademark Act. Police told Nation Thailand the network the suspects are part of has “several members”, although they didn’t specify how many. The police arrested the suspects after Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division complained that fake tobacco was being smuggled and sold online in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district.

Police now warn tobacco buyers to check the stamp duty, product brand, or tax payment information, to know if tobacco is real or fake. They say people can report fake tobacco to the Central Investigation Bureau or ECD Facebook pages.

Police said the incident is concerning because fake tobacco is contaminated with chemical residue, which has harmful effects on consumers. A 2004 report by The Guardian warned that fake cigarettes contain chemicals including lead and cadmium which can be at least five times higher than levels found in real cigarettes.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Guardian

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    WilliamG
    2022-03-24 15:06
    What is 'fake tobacco' made of please?
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-24 15:23
    15 minutes ago, WilliamG said: What is 'fake tobacco' made of please? Newspaper 🤭 I think the correct term should be counterfeit tobacco. Low grade tobacco packaged to to look like Marlboros
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

