Eastern Thailand
Four suspects allegedly smuggled fake tobacco in Chanthaburi
Officials seized 83,154 packs of fake tobacco worth more than 10 million baht from four suspects in Chanthaburi yesterday. A police investigation found they smuggled the tobacco via the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, and sold the tobacco online.
Two of the suspects were charged with allegedly selling fake tobacco, while the other two were charged with violating the 2017 Trademark Act. Police told Nation Thailand the network the suspects are part of has “several members”, although they didn’t specify how many. The police arrested the suspects after Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division complained that fake tobacco was being smuggled and sold online in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district.
Police now warn tobacco buyers to check the stamp duty, product brand, or tax payment information, to know if tobacco is real or fake. They say people can report fake tobacco to the Central Investigation Bureau or ECD Facebook pages.
Police said the incident is concerning because fake tobacco is contaminated with chemical residue, which has harmful effects on consumers. A 2004 report by The Guardian warned that fake cigarettes contain chemicals including lead and cadmium which can be at least five times higher than levels found in real cigarettes.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Guardian
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok sidewalk project focused on use and safety for those with disabilities
Asia News Today | Ukraine hails Japan’s stand against Russia
Four suspects allegedly smuggled fake tobacco in Chanthaburi
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Thursday Covid Update: 27,024 new cases; provincial totals
Massive water monitor lizard disturbs Southern Thailand home
Amidst shortage, cooking oil ‘mafias’ form in Indonesia
Officers find suspected hideout of alleged hitman on Thailand’s most wanted list
UKRAINE UPDATES: US condemns Russian ‘war crimes’; Nato, G7 & EU convene in Brussels; Ukrainian forces retake territory
Siriraj Hospital announces Thailand’s first successful multi-visceral transplant
Thailand’s elephant crisis: 22 elephants die during pandemic at Chiang Mai camp
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Spotlight shines on more shady street lamp projects by local Thailand governments
Director of Betong Airport transferred to inactive post
Chiang Mai forest used as illegal landfill
Deltacron circulating in Thailand since December, all patients recovered
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room2 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Thailand3 days ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
- Indonesia2 days ago
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thai woman who claims she escaped organ harvesting sentenced to 6 months in prison
Recent comments: