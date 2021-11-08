Connect with us

Thailand

Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
A wild elephant stomped a Thai reporter to death in Chanthaburi on Friday. The reporter was on the scene taking photos of a mission to administer medical treatment to the animal which had been severely injured in a fight with other elephants. The wounded elephant panicked and charged after being shot with a dart filled with antibiotics, killing 46 year old Parinya Kesarathikul, a reporter for the Thai language daily KomChadLuek.

The injured elephant had been taken to a shelter by a swamp in the Khao Khitchakut. According to Nation Thailand, a veterinarian with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had warned that the elephant could charge at any moment due to stress and panic.

Parinya was at the scene taking photos when the elephant panicked and attacked him. The reporter later died at the Khao Khitchakut Hospital. Nation Thailand says the reporter has been covering the region for several news channels. He started with KomChadLuek in 2018 and was also a volunteer rescue worker.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-08 12:19
RIP but an example of how deadly wild animals can be
Trending