Chon Buri van collision leaves 5 injured in early morning accident

In the early hours of this morning, a collision between two vans in Chon Buri province led to five people being injured. Police and emergency services from Samed Police Station were alerted to the crash at a red light intersection in Samed, Mueang Chon Buri, at around 5am.

En route to pick up employees, the driver of a Toyota van failed to notice another vehicle positioned at a stop-light. As a result, a forceful impact occurred, causing substantial damage and injuries to five people. The area of the clash was near the Kiri red light intersection, Samed sub-district.

At the scene of the accident were two Toyota vans. A van with the registration นข3646 Phayao was stopped at the red light when it was hit from behind, causing significant damage. The driver, 37 year old Niphon, was among the victims. Nearby, another Toyota van, with the registration ฮษ 5604 Bangkok, showed evident front end damage. This van was driven by 45 year old Kansan. In addition to the two drivers, there were five other injured individuals, reported KhaoSod.

Niphon clarified that he had been driving his van with a total of five passengers, including himself. The group was travelling from Khon Kaen province to Si Racha when he halted at a regular stop light. Suddenly, the following van slammed into him, leading to five people being injured. All the wounded were quickly assisted by emergency services and transported to the hospital.

As for Kansan, he explained that he had been driving from the Panthong district to pick up Japanese employees for work. As he approached the red light intersection, he failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time. By the time he saw it, the collision had already occurred as he couldn’t brake on time.

The police will further investigate the accident by inspecting local CCTV footage and questioning the drivers in more detail.