Chon Buri
Woman arrested in Chon Buri for alleged gambling involvement
A woman’s relaxing day at the beach in Chon Buri province has been postponed!
Police have arrested a woman in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on Friday for allegedly being involved in a Chinese gambling website. The report for an arrest warrant from the Rayong provincial court claims that the woman, 41 year old Daeng Chansingto, opened a bank account for the website in exchange for money in 2021. She was charged with fraud and violation of the computer crimes act.
The report says Daeng then used her bank account to accept illegal funds from fraudulent investments involving 10 victims. The victims reportedly filed lawsuits against Daeng all over Thailand, which led police in Bang Lamung district to arrest her on a beach in the Nong Prue sub-district yesterday.
Daeng has now been transferred to Nong Krap Police Station after confessing to the charges.
Another gambling bust in Bang Lamung happened last month. An undercover agent had tipped off the police, saying a gambling party was secretly being held in an abandoned area. After the police arrived, the alleged gamblers tried to flee, but police caught 10 of them.
The police found gambling paraphernalia such as cups, dice, scoreboards, and roosters for an alleged illegal rooster fight. Cock-fighting is technically legal in Thailand, however, gambling on the fights is not. The 20 officers who raided the party were from the Crime Suppression Division.
In Thailand, it’s not uncommon for gamblers to collaborate with operators from other countries. In March, Thai police raided a home suspected of being the headquarters for an illegal gambling website that swindled more than 100 million baht from Korean victims. Officers arrested four South Korean men and a Thai woman who was renting the home in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
