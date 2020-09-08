Chon Buri
Thailand’s oldest hippo turns 55 – VIDEO
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday Mae Mali, Happy Birthday to you.
Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus turned 55 today and celebrated with a party at a Chon Buri zoo. She even munched on a special “birthday cake.” Watermelons, carrots, bananas, pumpkin, dragon fruit and berries were placed in a design over a mound of grass. In the middle, carrots were placed to make the number “55.”
(We’re sorry for being impolite and discussing a mature woman’s age)
Mae Mali, or Mother Mali, is pretty popular. A crowd of people came to her party at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. When the hippo walked out, the crowd began singing “Happy Birthday.” People watched as Mae Mali ate her birthday cake. Veterinarians say the hippo is excellent health for her age.
The hippo came to Thailand when she was a year old. The Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands sent the hippo to Thailand on June 8, 1967. Since then, Mae Mali has given birth to 14 hippos. The hippo was well-known at Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo, until it closed down and the hippo was moved to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on December 18, 2018.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย เริ่มเวลา 09.30 น.
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
นักท่องเที่ยว และ แฟนคลับ แห่ร่วมฉลองวันเกิด ฮิปโปฯ แม่มะลิ 55 ปี ที่สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียวกันอย่างเนืองแน่น …
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
