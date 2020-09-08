image
Connect with us

Business

A new CEO for Phuket’s Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

A new CEO for Phuket&#8217;s Thanyapura Sports &#038; Health Resort | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort in Thalang, Phuket, has named Edgar Toral Hernandez as its new CEO, effective from last week. He joined the company back in 2017 as an executive vice president. Before joining Thanyapura he worked in various senior operational roles in the hospitality and healthcare industries across Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The appointment was announced by Thanyapura’s outgoing CEO and president, Carl Philipp Berno Graf von Hardenberg.

Edgar Hernandez says he will focus on Thanyapura’s international expansion, after 6 and a half years working in Phuket. The expansion will start with establishing a corporate office in Singapore from March next year.

Thanyapura’s first overseas operation will open in December this year at Hefei, China, with more planned in the near future. The first big resort in China is planned to open at the end of 2022.

A new CEO for Phuket's Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 8, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Good luck Edgar.
    When you visit the heath hotel in Phuket there will be plenty of empty rooms for you to stay in.
    For a long time to come . . .

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    rinky stingpiece

    September 8, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Why/how is this news?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island

Bill Barnett

Published

12 hours ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island | The Thaiger

In the wake of last weekend’s ministerial talkfest and discussions with local industry players on the island, Bill Barnett paints a bleak picture of a tourist island in freefall. All the shops, restaurants and hotels can’t remain empty, or merely keep their doors open with a handful of domestic customers, forever. Phuket’s hotel industry is reaching breaking point and drastic economic support from the government will be needed for it to survive the high season. The warning from a slew of industry leaders who fear the island has reached a crucial turning point. In the wake of the controversial “Phuket Model” international […]

Continue Reading

Opinion

Splitting atoms in the Big Bang – a day in the Big Mango

Bill Barnett

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Splitting atoms in the Big Bang &#8211; a day in the Big Mango | The Thaiger

OPINION by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com Despite the global pandemic, Bangkok’s rapid-fire megacity growth trajectory has remained largely in place. While life in Covid-19 times is a bit like sparring with wild gangs of chaos monkeys in a dead-end ally, thankfully one of the singular guilty pleasures of these strange times is the ability to at least travel domestically. Last week, in the country where time stands still or at least it seems that way, as the waning days of the lost summer blaze away, I bumped a ride on the big bus in the sky up to the streets […]

Continue Reading

Business

Rise of food delivery apps in Thailand exposes rights disparity

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Rise of food delivery apps in Thailand exposes rights disparity | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Samui Times

The owners of the highly popular food-delivery apps are facing growing calls to improve welfare rights for their workers, as more people opt to take on a full or part-time job as a “rider”. Speaking at the online seminar, “When Riders Strike Back”, Akkanut Wantanasombut from Chulalongkorn University says employment law needs to be expanded to cover new roles such as those carrying out deliveries for app-based platforms. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, there are more than 100,000 such workers nationwide, with approximately 70,000 in Bangkok alone. Akkanut says many delivery platforms categorise these workers as “partners”, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending