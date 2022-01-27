Thai man assaulted on Pattaya Beach, hospitalised for severe facial injuries

A 27 year old was found lying in a puddle of his own blood on Pattaya Beach and his face severely injured. A beach mat vendor nearby found the man at around 11:30pm last night after he heard men yelling.

Responders from the Pattaya-based non-profit humanitarian organisation Sawang Boriboon arrived at the scene by the Central Festival shopping centre. The vendor told responders that he didn’t clearly see the man being beaten, but he heard three men arguing about money.

The vendor says he rushed over, but the men were gone and the 27 year old was lying beaten on the ground. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Reports say the man appeared to be severely intoxicated.

Police officers are now reviewing CCTV footage in the area. No arrests have been made.

This is the second time in recent weeks that a person has been allegedly assaulted on Pattaya Beach. Earlier this month, a Swedish man was slapped and threatened while sipping a beer alone on the beach.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News