Officials say Vorayuth cocaine charge could be dropped as time running out

Prosecutors say they’re concerned that time is running out to prosecute fugitive Red Bull heir, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, for cocaine use. The Office of the Attorney-General says the statute of limitations on the charge is set to expire in September. According to a Nation Thailand report, the OAG has released a statement on the progress of the case against Vorayuth, aka “Boss”. The heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire was charged on 2 counts in the death of a Bangkok police officer killed in a hit-and-run collision with Vorayuth’s Ferrari in 2012.

Itthiporn Kaewthip from the OAG says Vorayuth has been charged with reckless driving causing the death of another, with the statute of limitations on that charge expiring in 2027. He has also been charged with cocaine use, a charge that expires in September of this year.

According to Dr Jumpon Phansumrit from the International Affairs Department, the case has not yet been referred for extradition, due to the fact that there is no confirmed address for Vorayuth.

“We are still waiting for the extradition process. Several laws and treaties state that we must provide a possible address as one of the three key conditions for extradition. We have all facts, legal and statutes, except possible addresses.”

Meanwhile, Prayut Petchkhun from the OAG says prosecutors are unable to confirm Vorayuth’s residence abroad and the cocaine charge against him risks expiring before he can be prosecuted.

“We admit we are worried because the statute of limitations on the cocaine charge is about to expire on September 3, 2022. As long as the accused has not been identified, we will not be able to file a lawsuit against Vorayuth in the court. We have only heard from the press that Vorayuth lives in England or Austria. What the police sent the prosecutor was a copy of the court’s arrest warrant, but the extradition warrant had not yet been issued. If you know the address of the accused in a foreign country, our prosecutors are ready to take any action to request extradition.”

