Pattaya
2 Pattaya venues acting as “restaurants” busted for Covid-19 violations
In the continuing struggle to rein in restaurants and venues violating the ever-evolving Covid-19 restrictions, police in Pattaya arrested 2 managers of so-called restaurants last night. Police reported that they were in violation of the new 11pm closing time, as well as the Covid-19 health and safety rules for venues that serve alcohol. The Pattaya City Police Chief personally led the 2 raids last night.
Last night, police arrested 2 people that were either the manager or owner of businesses that had converted to operate as restaurants. One of the venues was open completely illegally, without the licenses or certifications to be operating at all. The other was only busted for running after hours, beyond the 11pm curfew for “venues selling alcohol”.
The owners and managers will face charges of violating lawful orders, breaking the Chon Buri Disease Control Orders, and opening entertainment venues without a permit.
Police in Pattaya have been focusing on cracking down on the entertainment venues that were hastily converted to be restaurants in order to qualify under current Covid-19 restrictions and be allowed to reopen and serve alcohol. Since its inception, this has been a common loophole for bars, clubs, and similar venues to somewhat legally reopen under a thinly veiled cover as a restaurant.
Since April of last year when the third wave of Covid-19 that first seriously affected Thailand began, all nightlife and entertainment venues such as pubs, bars, nightclubs, karaoke, go-go bars, and gentlemen’s clubs have been forced to close until now. But with the allowance of restaurants that serve alcohol, many venues created a makeshift food menu and were able to reopen. The government has since increased regulation and certification on those “restaurants” saying that they at least must meet Covid-19 qualifications to reopen.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Hemp-Friendly restaurants to try in Thailand 2022 – Updated
Toddler drowns at Chon Buri’s Bangsaen beach during family vacation
2 Pattaya venues acting as “restaurants” busted for Covid-19 violations
Thai man assaulted on Pattaya Beach, hospitalised for severe facial injuries
Officials say Vorayuth cocaine charge could be dropped as time running out
Thailand asks for Singapore’s help in freezing assets of former TAT governor
Oil spill threatening tourism recovery on Thailand’s Koh Samet
Thailand News Update | Oil pipeline leak south of Pattaya
Calls for tougher punishment for drivers ignoring pedestrian crossing rules
Venues in Phuket selling alcohol must apply for new permit | GMT
Not so fast, government tells Thailand’s pot growers new law not in effect yet
First Pfizer doses for children arrive, vaccination starts Monday
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron in Thailand reaches 14, 1 death
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25