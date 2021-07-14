Chon Buri orders limit groups, charity events, close local business

Chon Buri issued 2 new orders this evening to address spreading Covid-19 in the province, closing a company with infections and restricting gatherings and charity events. The 2 orders come as the province is seeing surging Covid-19 infections, surpassing 500 per day, and the governor requested that local residents stay at home whenever possible. The orders go into effect immediately.

Prime Production Company is the subject of the first order released tonight, as it calls for the company to be shut down after multiple Covid-19 infections were found. The business located in Bor Thong in Chon Buri will be closed temporarily until July 29 at the earliest. The premises will go on lockdown with workers living onsite barred from leaving the area, whether or not they tested positive for Covid-19 or not. Disease control orders must be strictly followed and no one will enter or exit without permission from Chon Buri disease control officers.

The second of the 2 orders issued in Chon Buri tonight focuses on gatherings and charity events. While social gatherings involving drinking have been banned completely, even for only 2 people meeting, gatherings for business meetings, religious ceremonies, company meetings, and formal events had been permitted for up to 100 people. But tonight that figure was cut in half to only 50 attendees allowed.

The order also addressed a problem with charity events where people came together to help those in need with food donations or similar but ran the risk of spreading Covid-19. The rules will require any such event to be given permission by local authorities in advance or the event would not be allowed to proceed. Even after approval, charity donation drives will be closely monitored to ensure that all Covid-19 health and safety regulations such as social distancing are strictly followed.

Authorities intend to shut down any event that does not adhere to safety rules. Police officials will aid those running charity drives to help communities in need while following social distancing and keeping safe from Covid-19 spread.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on