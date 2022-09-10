Mentally ill man in Chon Buri lights himself on fire

Mental illness is devastating for many people, and it certainly was for one Chon Buri man in a harrowing incident yesterday morning. The man, 32 year old ‘Eak’, set himself on fire in front of his house in the main city district after soaking himself in oil.

Eak’s older brother said that Eak suffered from mental illness because he used to take drugs, and that Eak was currently in rehab. But recently, Eak had started to hillucinate, refused to sleep, and was very unpredictable.

The brother said that Eak had committed the horrifying act after his father had told him to buy groceries. The brother said that Eak had appeared irritated, and he walked out of the house and came back with a bucket of oil and a lighter. He then lit himself on fire.

The brother and their neighbours worked to put out the fire, and called rescue services who arrived after half an hour. Eak suffered 60% burn wounds to his body and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police planned to question his father.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News