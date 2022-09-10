Connect with us

Thailand

UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via CH3

UPDATE

Over 100 wild elephants have been returned to a national park, after about 40 of them were found devouring farmers’ crops this week in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The gentle giants had been spotted looking for food in the Khao Pradu community, feasting on rice, sugarcane, and corn. The farmers said they had munched down 60 rai of crops in one week.

Luckily, national park officials have have lead the stray creatures back to their home. The head of Thap Lan National Park has said that officials managed to drive back 54 wild elephants to the forest on Thursday. The officials continued the next day to lead the remaining elephants back to the park, using drones to search the area.

On Friday night, the head of the park estimated that about 100 elephants had been returned to the forest. He added that even though the search was over, some officials were still on standby in areas where elephants might return, in order to ensure public safety.

The rescue foundation Hook Foundation 31 Nakhon Ratchasima posted about the mission on Facebook.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drone images reveal a herd of more than 40 elephants roaming in a forest just four kilometres away from a farming community in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast Thailand. Farmers say the hungry herd have devoured 60 rai of crops in one week, feasting on rice, sugarcane, and corn.

The elephants came out of the forest at Thap Lan National Park, a World Heritage Site, to look for food in the Khao Pradu community, Jorokay Hin subdistrict, Khon Buri district.

After a week of destruction, Deputy District Chief of Khon Buri Sitthikorn Hankharna, national park officials, community leaders, Buddhist monks and disaster foundations have come together to work out how to drive the herd away from the farmland.

The thermal imaging drone captured around 40 elephants, but officials believe there may be up to 100 elephants in the herd in total.

Local people make a living from farming, but over the past week, everything in a 60 rai stretch has been trampled on or eaten, causing economic ruin to the community. Leader of Jorokay Hin subdistrict, Oraya Luengkatrok, said she is worried about the serious damage presented to locals by wild elephants from the national park.

Thailand’s elephants seem to be getting more desperate for food, with stories of elephants wreaking havoc in communities emerging almost daily in the kingdom. A week ago, a woman in Prachin Buri province was woken up by an elephant smashing its way into her kitchen through a concrete wall. The elephant stuck its trunk through the wall, stealing fermented fish and other goodies from her kitchen.

A few weeks prior, a man in Hua Hin was trampled to death in his community by elephants which had exited Kaeng Krachan National Park, presumably in search of food.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CH3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime16 seconds ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may led by the ex-lessee
Chon Buri10 mins ago

Mentally ill man in Chon Buri lights himself on fire
Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
Sponsored7 hours ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Environment2 hours ago

Earthquake rocks Indonesia in Papua, on New Guinea
Video2 hours ago

Gong Bath, Reiki and Floating Sound Bath in Bangkok
Phuket2 hours ago

UPDATE: Phuket Police order investigation into allegedly abusive school director
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Golf tour operator donates to Pattaya Orphanage
Phuket4 hours ago

Dead baby girl in a plastic bag found in Phuket temple
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket woman says school director injured her nephew
Tourism6 hours ago

Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours
What you get for $X21 hours ago

What $500,000 and less buys you for a luxury condo in Thonglor and Ekkamai (Bangkok 2022)
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Are face masks required on Thai flights?
Crime23 hours ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui23 hours ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga23 hours ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending