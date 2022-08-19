‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll

Beachgoers were horrified when a naked corpse turned up on Chon Buri province’s Bang Saen beach in eastern Thailand yesterday. Rescue workers rushed to the scene to investigate, but upon closer inspection, the “corpse” turned out to be a rubber sex doll.

The top half of the doll was covered with a shirt while the doll’s bare bottom and legs were on show. Tourists were sure it was a corpse of a woman from a distance and didn’t dare get closer, so they called officers from Great White Shark Marine Rescue service in Saek Suk district to the scene, who discovered it was just a doll.

Rescue workers removed the shirt to discover the doll didn’t have a head.

Facebook page “Chorb Jang Bang Saen” (I love Bang Saen) posted a photo of the doll online with the caption…

“Bored already and threw it away like this! Remember, you cheeky bastards, the latest piece of marine trash to wash up on this beach is a rubber sex doll. Anything can happen in Bang Saen.”

The sex doll has been removed from the beach. However, Bang Saen officials have put it away somewhere “in case its owner wants to take it back.” They said the owner would need to provide evidence that the doll belongs to them. At present, no one has come forward to claim the doll.

Municipal officer of Saen Suk district Plakorn Khamphrae said the doll made him feel “uneasy” because Bang Saen is a “famous tourist destination known all over the world.” The doll would be better off “in a place hidden away from the eyes of people,” said Plakorn.

SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าวS