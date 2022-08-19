Connect with us

Chon Buri

‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll

Published

 on 

Beachgoers were horrified when a naked corpse turned up on Chon Buri province’s Bang Saen beach in eastern Thailand yesterday. Rescue workers rushed to the scene to investigate, but upon closer inspection, the “corpse” turned out to be a rubber sex doll.

The top half of the doll was covered with a shirt while the doll’s bare bottom and legs were on show. Tourists were sure it was a corpse of a woman from a distance and didn’t dare get closer, so they called officers from Great White Shark Marine Rescue service in Saek Suk district to the scene, who discovered it was just a doll.

Rescue workers removed the shirt to discover the doll didn’t have a head.

Facebook page “Chorb Jang Bang Saen” (I love Bang Saen) posted a photo of the doll online with the caption…

“Bored already and threw it away like this! Remember, you cheeky bastards, the latest piece of marine trash to wash up on this beach is a rubber sex doll. Anything can happen in Bang Saen.”

The sex doll has been removed from the beach. However, Bang Saen officials have put it away somewhere “in case  its owner wants to take it back.” They said the owner would need to provide evidence that the doll belongs to them. At present, no one has come forward to claim the doll.

Municipal officer of Saen Suk district Plakorn Khamphrae said the doll made him feel “uneasy” because Bang Saen is a “famous tourist destination known all over the world.” The doll would be better off “in a place hidden away from the eyes of people,” said Plakorn.

SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าวS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
World19 mins ago

“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
Bangkok34 mins ago

CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Travel47 mins ago

Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Bangkok54 mins ago

Tourists by locals in Bangkok: mad, bad, and dangerous to know
Chon Buri1 hour ago

‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Woman who allegedly abused a soldier is a police officer
Kanchanaburi2 hours ago

Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s CCSA talk tourist stats, visas on arrival & home isolation
Thailand3 hours ago

RTN’s ocean conservation activity accused of spoiling ecosystem
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Ferocious cobra bites rescuer’s girlfriend in Chon Buri
Thailand4 hours ago

Angry tourists demand refunds from tour operators in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Motorbike taxi driver saves teenager from suicide in eastern Thailand
South6 hours ago

UPDATE: BRN insurgents admits to Deep South bombings
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending