Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
A 59 year old teacher and owner of a tutoring centre in Chon Buri’s Bang Saen district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year old student.
Police say the sexual abuse was caught on camera. In a video obtained by police, the teacher was seen touching the girl’s breasts and then moving his hand under her skirt while she was playing on her phone. Thai media posted screenshots of the video showing a man reaching his hand to touch the student, blurring out the girl’s face and the man’s hand.
The teacher, identified as Terdsak, was arrested on charges of committing an indecent act on a person over 15 years of age. Police say the man admitted to the charges.
The name of the school has not been released due to the ongoing investigation. Residents say the tutoring school has been running for more than 10 years.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Chon Buri
Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the “okay” to reopen
Massage shops and spas as well as other similar venues in Chon Buri will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month due to strict Covid-19 control measures. Massage and spa workers gathered earlier this week, calling on the government to allow their businesses to reopen.
Along with massage shops and spas, tattoo studios and beauty clinics are also allowed to reopen, but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing.
Pattaya News notes that gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” are not included in the order.
Although Chon Buri has gone 6 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, it is still classified as a “red zone.” The Centre for Covid-19 Situation will hold a meeting on Friday and will discuss whether to reclassify the province as an “orange zone,” allowing tourists to visit without permission from a district official.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Pattaya
Chon Buri could be removed from “red zone” list, tourists expected to flock to Pattaya
After several consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, Chon Buri might soon be removed from the government’s list of “red zones” for high risk of Covid-19. Once lockdown restrictions are eased, the coastal province expects to have an influx of tourists to Pattaya.
The province has been under strict disease control measures and is classified as one of the 5 coastal province with the highest risk under maximum control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Many have been calling on the government to loosen restrictions and allow nonessential businesses to reopen. Massage and spa workers gathered yesterday, calling on the governor to allow their businesses to reopen. President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, Phisut Saekhu, is also calling for restrictions to be lifted, saying many hotels have shut down due to the pandemic and other businesses face serious liquidity problems.
Chon Buri has gone 6 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 transmission. The provincial governor Pakarathorn Thianchai says he’s informed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and expects the province will be able to ease restrictions soon.
Other high risk “red zone” provinces, including Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, may also be removed from the list. Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha says the CCSA will meet on Thursday and will look into changing the classification for those provinces from red to orange.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
Chon Buri province is reporting 0 new cases of Covid-19, marking 3 out of 4 days with no new infections. Despite the good news, The Chonburi Department of Public Health is warning residents to “stay vigilant”.
A migrant worker tested positive for the virus yesterday but all close contacts, 93 people, to the person have tested negative and went into quarantine. The Provincial Employment Office in Mueang Chon Buri also closed, out of precaution.
The Chon Buri Department of Public Health says they will test 35 more who live around the same camp as the migrant worker, but those people are not considered close contacts. Banglamung and Pattaya has not had any cases of Covid for the past 7 days. Officials have said many times that the closure measures and provincial travel restrictions, that have left thousands out of work, will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but it looks like any reviews of the measures will take place at the end of this month.
Currently, Chon Buri province is categorised as a “highly controlled” area which essentially deems all travel to be stopped. Those who do wish to travel, to or from the area, must have written permission by a district official in order to enter or leave.
Such strict measures have left many formal workers desperate as hotels have asked many times for the government to issue a forced lockdown which would help these workers collect social security to aid their lost salaries. But those requests have so far been denied as the government says they are mulling other ways in which to help.
In the meantime, hotels have taken their restaurants to the streets by offering food stalls and delivery with most of the owners saying they are trying to support their remaining staff. Chinese businessmen handed out food packages last night in a goodwill gesture to help those in need.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
J West
Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:40 pm
A disgrace to the good name of Terd Sak(s) everywhere. Caning seems appropriate.
Slugger
Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:03 pm
Yeah take it back to the 1950’s. Idiot.