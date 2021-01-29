Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student | The Thaiger

A 59 year old teacher and owner of a tutoring centre in Chon Buri’s Bang Saen district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year old student.

Police say the sexual abuse was caught on camera. In a video obtained by police, the teacher was seen touching the girl’s breasts and then moving his hand under her skirt while she was playing on her phone. Thai media posted screenshots of the video showing a man reaching his hand to touch the student, blurring out the girl’s face and the man’s hand.

The teacher, identified as Terdsak, was arrested on charges of committing an indecent act on a person over 15 years of age. Police say the man admitted to the charges.

The name of the school has not been released due to the ongoing investigation. Residents say the tutoring school has been running for more than 10 years.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

