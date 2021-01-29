Sell your home with FazWaz
Chon Buri

Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Today Line
A 59 year old teacher and owner of a tutoring centre in Chon Buri’s Bang Saen district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year old student.

Police say the sexual abuse was caught on camera. In a video obtained by police, the teacher was seen touching the girl’s breasts and then moving his hand under her skirt while she was playing on her phone. Thai media posted screenshots of the video showing a man reaching his hand to touch the student, blurring out the girl’s face and the man’s hand.

The teacher, identified as Terdsak, was arrested on charges of committing an indecent act on a person over 15 years of age. Police say the man admitted to the charges.

The name of the school has not been released due to the ongoing investigation. Residents say the tutoring school has been running for more than 10 years.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    J West

    Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    A disgrace to the good name of Terd Sak(s) everywhere. Caning seems appropriate.

  2. Avatar

    Slugger

    Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Yeah take it back to the 1950’s. Idiot.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

