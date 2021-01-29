Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok | The Thaiger

A man was killed and 2 others were injured in a traffic accident last night in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district. Thai media says 35 year old Natthawat was driving a “souped up” Nissan Skyline when he lost control of the sports car, driving over the median and colliding with an oncoming van.

Police responding to the accident on Petchkasem Road and say Natthawat was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend, 26 year old Khemmika, was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. The driver of the van, 56 year old Bunsong, was also taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

A woman who runs a roadside shop witnessed the accident. She told police she heard an engine rev, then saw the sports car drive by and lose control.

Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

