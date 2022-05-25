Connect with us

Chon Buri driver allegedly threatens man with gun over road accident

Tara Abhasakun

A driver in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri allegedly threatened another driver with a gun, and physically attacked him, over a minor car accident earlier this week. The alleged victim, 40 year old truckdriver Mongkol Kladngam, told Thai media he got into a minor accident while he was delivering goods.

Mongkol said he planned to negotiate with the driver in the other car, but the driver was enraged, pulled out a gun, and smacked him in the face several times. CCTV footage shows the driver step out of his car to look at the damage, before he gets back inside his car and comes out again with a gun.

A group of 3 workers cautiously walks toward the driver, and one of them, Mongkol, tries to speak to him. The driver holds the gun in one hand, and smacks Mongkol with the other. Pushing and shoving continues between the 2 parties as the workers try to apologise.

The incident happened outside of a souvenir shop. According to the report, the victim reported a case to the Sri Racha Police Station, and pleaded with the attacker to come to the station to negotiate.

In March, a man in Sri Racha was shot at while driving, in another incident that police thought might have been due to road rage. The victim, who was luckily not hit by the bullet, said he was driving well and had no problems with anyone.

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

