Chon Buri

Body of dead man found in Chon Buri lagoon by shell collector

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A body was found in a Chon Buri lagoon. (via Wisarn Sangjaroen)
image
image

A woman in Chon Buri was shocked when she went out searching for shells in a lagoon and instead stumbled upon a dead body. The incident took place in Bor Thong district of Chon Buri on Thursday afternoon, as the woman visited the lagoon to find and collect shells.

The lagoon is in the Tat Thong sub-district and Bor Thong Police received notification of the discovery of the body at about 2 pm on Thursday. Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers and found a man’s body floating face down in the waters of the Lagoon, clothed in only a pair of underwear.

The body was later identified as a 43 year old Thai man who had been reported missing the day before. Relatives of the deceased said that the man had a history of epilepsy with sudden epileptic attacks sometimes occuring. While police did not identify any signs of altercation or struggle on his body or any evidence nearby, a full autopsy is being conducted in order to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman who found the body said that she had been with her family looking for shells in the lagoon when she spotted something floating. She approached the unidentified object, believing that it was perhaps a coconut. Upon closer inspection, she discovered to her horror that it was a dead man’s body floating in the waters of the lagoon.

The woman gathered her family and left the water before calling the police to notify them of the grisly discovery.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-07 15:03
It was a good job the lady shell collector who found the body and notified the police didn't clam up about it.
image
Jason
2021-11-07 17:46
Gummy...face it...you're a dag!!! That was the worst "Dad" joke I've heard in a while :D Althought it did make me laugh...because I'm a Dad!!! Poor bugger probably had a heart attack.
image
Jason
2021-11-07 17:47
Thai police to investigate.....
image
gummy
2021-11-07 19:22
1 hour ago, Jason said: Gummy...face it...you're a dag!!! That was the worst "Dad" joke I've heard in a while :D Althought it did make me laugh...because I'm a Dad!!! Poor bugger probably had a heart attack. Well reading…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending