40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites | Thaiger

40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
An outbreak of Covid-19 mostly related to bars and entertainment venues has brought 40 new cases to the Chon Buri province today. Provincial health department staff say entertainment venues in Pattaya, Si Racha and Bangkok are hubs for spreading the virus.
510 people considered to be at high risk of infection have been tested and are currently awaiting results. Walk-ins are being accepted at hospitals and medical centres across Chon Buri to get tested for Covid-19. And the city is requesting residents to contact the health department if they’ve been to any nightclubs or entertainment venues or any other places they list and consider to be at high risk. The city is also asking residents to please follow all coronavirus safety measures including avoiding crowded places, frequently washing hands, wearing face masks practising social distancing, and keeping good personal hygiene.
The Chon Buri Public Heath Office released a short timeline for people to check if they attended any specific locations recently that may have exposed them to the Covid-19 virus. They request that anyone in these locations monitor their health and if possible get tested for Covid-19. anyone experiencing any respiratory problems or fever within 14 days of visiting these locations are strongly urged to seek medical treatment. They’re asked to let the hospital know that they attended these locations and are at risk for Coronavirus infection.
The following is a list of locations around Chon Buri this week where Covid-19 infections were identified. If you or anyone you know were in any of these locations in the time specified, please report to a medical facility and request virus testing.
- Bone Pattaya on Petch Trakun Road in Naklua from April 2 to April 3 from 9pm to midnight.
- Ban Mae Restaurant in Borwin, Si Racha between March 29 to April 1 from 8pm to 10pm.
- Si Racha Tour bus (Future Park Rangsit-Si Racha route) on April 1 from 4:30pm to 7pm.
- Khao Bang Phra temple fair in Si Racha on April 1 from 9pm to 10 pm.
- Military draft draw event at Si Racha district office on April 2 from 6am to 4pm.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai World PBS
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
Chon Buri is reporting 10 new Covid infections this morning, with officials saying all the infections appear to have originated from other areas, including entertainment venues in Bangkok. 5 infections were found in Banglamung, 1 in Mueang Chon Buri, and 4 in Sri Racha.
The new infections totalled to less than half of yesterday’s 23, with local officials saying they have increased proactive testing. 207 people who have bene in contact with those who have been infected, are still waiting on results while they remain isolated. 806 entertainment venue workers are also waiting for test results.
The new infections today are linked to the Crystal Pub in Bangkok, the site of the latest Covid outbreak. A family member of 2 people who visited the pub accounts for one of the infections today. The wife of a man who was a close contact with a singer at the pub also tested positive. A friend of a friend who visited the pub tested positively for Covid as well.
Other infections include a close contact of 2 infected families who visited a motor show in Nonthaburi province, a DJ in Bangkok and Lopburi, a Cambodian national, a person recently arriving from Phuket, and 1 Japanese national.
Details on the other 2 cases have not yet been released. Chonburi officials have asked people to wear masks and stay calm as well as avoid entertainment venues at this time and follow social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of Bangkok nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions. For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger’s full coverage of Thailand’s Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
Chon Buri sees 7 more Covid infections today, 5 foreigners
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which features the tourist city of Pattaya, is seeing 7 more Covid-19 infections today. The Chon Buri Public Health Office made the announcement after seeing 8 infections just yesterday. The new infections are worrying officials, who say they are the most the province has seen in 3 months.
Japanese nationals claimed 5 of the infections today, which are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. The other 2 infections are that of Thai nationals, 1 being linked to the foreign cluster, while the other being unrelated. The other Thai national came to the province for Covid-19 treatment from Samut Prakan, but it is being considered a new infection in Chon Buri.
Yesterday, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese ambassador to Thailand has been infected with Covid-19, but officials have not linked that case with the recent cluster. Chon Buri officials say the new infections are directly linked to the entertainment venues in Bangkok and advised residents to avoid such places.
110 people who were in close contact with the infectious patients have been traced, isolated and tested with officials saying testing is ongoing. The new cases come 5 days before the start of Thailand’s New Year of Songkran, the biggest holiday celebrated in the Kingdom annually.
This year, Songkran will look a bit different thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government banning water-splashing, which is a hallmark activity of Songkran. The government says more traditional activities can go ahead, such as congregating at temples during certain days of the new year holiday, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that people should adhere to Covid health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Thailand has recently announced its reopening to 11 groups of travellers, who may be able to undergo a shortened quarantine of 7 days, if they can prove they have been fully inoculated against the Covid virus. Those who are from countries which feature a Covid variant, still have to adhere to the 14 day quarantine requirement, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
