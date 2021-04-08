40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites | Thaiger

An outbreak of Covid-19 mostly related to bars and entertainment venues has brought 40 new cases to the Chon Buri province today. Provincial health department staff say entertainment venues in Pattaya, Si Racha and Bangkok are hubs for spreading the virus.

510 people considered to be at high risk of infection have been tested and are currently awaiting results. Walk-ins are being accepted at hospitals and medical centres across Chon Buri to get tested for Covid-19. And the city is requesting residents to contact the health department if they’ve been to any nightclubs or entertainment venues or any other places they list and consider to be at high risk. The city is also asking residents to please follow all coronavirus safety measures including avoiding crowded places, frequently washing hands, wearing face masks practising social distancing, and keeping good personal hygiene.

The Chon Buri Public Heath Office released a short timeline for people to check if they attended any specific locations recently that may have exposed them to the Covid-19 virus. They request that anyone in these locations monitor their health and if possible get tested for Covid-19. anyone experiencing any respiratory problems or fever within 14 days of visiting these locations are strongly urged to seek medical treatment. They’re asked to let the hospital know that they attended these locations and are at risk for Coronavirus infection.

The following is a list of locations around Chon Buri this week where Covid-19 infections were identified. If you or anyone you know were in any of these locations in the time specified, please report to a medical facility and request virus testing.

Bone Pattaya on Petch Trakun Road in Naklua from April 2 to April 3 from 9pm to midnight.

Ban Mae Restaurant in Borwin, Si Racha between March 29 to April 1 from 8pm to 10pm.

Si Racha Tour bus (Future Park Rangsit-Si Racha route) on April 1 from 4:30pm to 7pm.

Khao Bang Phra temple fair in Si Racha on April 1 from 9pm to 10 pm.

Military draft draw event at Si Racha district office on April 2 from 6am to 4pm.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai World PBS

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.