Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped | The Thaiger

Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped
Local and foreign cave experts have been mapping the Tham Luang-Khunnam Nang Non cave, in the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, to create the first detailed map of the cave complex. The mapping follows confusion during the rescue, and mentioned last week by Vernon Unsworth, over the exact location where the boys were found.
Mr. Chaiporn Siripornpaibul says the project will take about two years and is intended to discover more information about the cave system, including detailed mapping of the complex, to be used for proper and efficient management of the cave for environmental, ecological and tourism purposes.
Thai PBS reports that, after Tham Luang, he said 20 more of Thailand’s over 5,000 caves would be explored for similar purposes.
Tham Luang-Khunnam Nang Non cave shot to worldwide fame in June last year when a massive international operation was mounted to rescue 12 young footballers and their coach trapped about 4 kilometres inside the flooded cave. The successful mission involved more than 10,000 people, including over 100 specialty divers from other countries and hundreds of professional rescue workers.
Mr. Chaiporn said that, although the cave exploration project would last two years, actual exploration would be restricted by flooding during the monsoon season, which normally starts in June and lasts until almost year’s end. He explained that Tham Luang cave sits on the path of a main water way which flows into the cave, rendering exploration impossible at times.
The cave system is about 10 kilometres long, but the team plans to explore up to the Nom Sao elevated grounds, or Pattaya Beach, about 2.2km from the cave entrance.
Meanwhile, Mr. Jongklai Worapongsathorn, deputy director-general of the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said that this exploration would provide some answers which could lead to more efficient cave management.
As well as British cave diving expert Vernon Unsworth and others, Mr. Jongklai said the exploration team has received support from National Geographic magazine which has loaned the team its three-dimensional laser scanner for use in cave mapping.
Police seize 2 million meth pills following car chase in Chiang Rai
Police are investigating the source of 2 million methamphetamine pills seized on Friday in Chiang Rai, near the Myanmar border. A man had the 2 million speed pills seized from his pickup truck following a chase in Mae Sai district late Friday. One police officer was injured in the incident.
A pick-up was signalled to stop around 11pm on Friday night in tambon Sri Muang Chum. But the driver sped off with police in hot pursuit. After three kilometres the driver of the pick-up lost control on a curve. His vehicle hot a police car in the process before ending up in a roadside ditch. A policeman in the car that was hit was injured and taken to hospital.
The 43 year old driver of the pick-up, Yutthachai Narapinitkul, was arrested and taken into custody.
Police found 20 sacks of methamphetamine pills, totalling 20 million, in the back of the vehicle.
Police are still trying to determine the source of the drugs to make further arrests.
Netflix and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ production team announce cave rescue project
Netflix, the most popular TV streaming service in Thailand, are teaming up with the producers of the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians” for a production about the rescue of the MuPa (Wild Boar) football team from Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang caves last July.
The 12 young men and their coach were trapped in a flooded cave after going on a short after-football-training excursion.
Their dramatic 18 day rescue became huge global news and ended up as a massive international co-operative effort with expertise flying in from around the world to, firstly find the boys, then figure out a way to get them out. The waters were rising, there was a threat of more rains to come, the boys couldn’t swim – the problems seemed insurmountable.
But, eventually, a risky plan was hatched, and executed. All with a happy ending, perfect for a film or drama.
A lucrative mini-industry in retelling their story has grown, with local and international film companies and publishing houses vying for the opportunity to have access to the team and the caves as a filming location.
Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, the 25 year old who was also stuck in the caves with his 12 young football team members, is president of “13 Thumluang Company”, acting as an intermediary between the production companies, the other young team members and their families.
No financial details were offered at today’s media launch although earlier reports suggested the young men would score a tidy sum from the production. A representative from the Army, a former Government spokesperson, who is acting as an advisor the 13 Thumluang Company, said that the team planned to give 20% of any earnings to charity as the team members recognised they had been helped and assisted by so many people.
The Netflix project, which may be a doco-film or a mini-series, will include the real team members to partly tell the story, largely untold, of their fears as they waited inside the cave.
The director of “Crazy Rich Asians” Jon Chu will also join the project as co-director, along with a Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya, whose 2017 heist thriller “Bad Genius” earned critical acclaim.
US Court gives go ahead for Musk to face defamation charges over cave spat
American tech entrepreneur, investor, and engineer, Elon Musk, is likely to face a lawsuit in the US over defamation after he described a British cave diver as a “pedo guy” on Twitter last year.
Musk also described Vernon Unsworth, who was one of the divers who first discovered the Mu Pa football team trapped in the Tham Luang cave last year, a “child rapist” in a private email to a journalist.
The war of words erupted after Unsworth mocked Musk’s mini-submarine that Musk’s company had built and sent to the caves to help with the rescue mission.
Unsworth said the submarine was nothing more than a “p.r. stunt” and that Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts”.
Musk went on to call Unsworth “a pedo guy” on Twitter. The post was later deleted and Musk apologised for the slur.
Musk had tried to get the lawsuit thrown out of court in California with his legal team citing freedom of speech laws, adding that his comments were “over the top” and part of a “schoolyard spat on social media”.
However, on Friday, a judge in Los Angeles dismissed the plea and ruled that the defamation case could go ahead.
Lin Wood, one of Unsworth’s lawyers, told DailyMail.com… “We are extremely pleased with the denial (from the judge) and I look forward to speaking with Musk under oath about his false, heinous accusations against Mr Unsworth.”
