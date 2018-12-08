Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week

The Thaiger & The Nation

A drug suspect has been killed in shootout with soldiers.

A drug suspect has been shot dead during a shootout with soldiers in Chiang Rai province. An estimated 15 million methamphetamine pills were found in the back of the man’s pickup.

Soldiers came under fire late on Thursday night from the pickup truck in an apparent bid by the driver to flee from a checkpoint.

Soldiers returned fire and chased the vehicle. The shooting continued as the suspect vehicle drove from Wiang Chai district to Muang district where the pickup finally lost control and crashed into the roadside.

When soldiers checked the vehicle, they found the body of the drug suspect, identified only as Anat, a 30 year old Chiang Rai resident.

Next to his body was a gun and in the bed of his pickup were at least 30 sacks of methamphetamine. Authorities estimated the haul at 15 million methamphetamine tablets.Authorities believe the suspect was affiliated with the gang that lost another member on Tuesday in an extrajudicial killing where 6.1 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai’s Doi Luang district.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

