“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International | The Thaiger

Thailand
“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International
Amnesty International is calling on the NCPO to end all its restrictions on human rights in Thailand before the next election which has now been confirmed as February 24 following yesterday’s meeting between the Junta and political parties.
Amnesty says the Thai authorities must drop all, what it describes as, arbitrary restrictions on human rights and peaceful political activities before the general elections.
“As a first step, authorities must fully lift the arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,”
Amnesty said in a statement released on Friday.The international watchdog group’s statement came as the ruling National Council for Peace and Order held a meeting with political parties at the Royal Thai Army Club regarding the upcoming national vote.
“Since the coup, the regime has imposed a raft of repressive and unwarranted bans on political activity and the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” said Katherine Gerson, Amnesty International’s Thailand campaigner.
“These bans have severely damaged Thailand’s human rights, political life – and reputation,” she added.
Gerson said that the military government pledged to lift those restrictions, as it proceeded with a roadmap towards the elections.
“But so far, the junta has taken virtually no steps towards fulfilling this promise,” she said.
“While Thai authorities have said they may lift some restrictions from next week, they must go all the way. The government must end its use of fear, intimidation and imprisonment against individuals who are peacefully speaking their mind,” Gerson said.
Across Thailand, hundreds of students, academics, journalists, lawyers, activists and others are facing long jail sentences for peaceful criticism, gathering in public, calling for their rights to be restored or simply calling for elections.
The group demanded that Thai authorities allow people to receive and distribute information online and from the media, engage in public debate and campaigns, gather peacefully and demonstrate, criticise politicians and express diverse or dissenting viewpoints without fear of imprisonment or persecution.
“The authorities should also send a clear signal of their commitment to uphold these rights by dropping charges – and repealing convictions – of all individuals targeted solely for peacefully exercising their rights,” Amnesty said in its statement.
“As the junta moves closer to holding these elections, they continue a pattern of legally harassing their opponents into silence,” Gerson said.
“For too long, the military government has used public order as a pretext to shield themselves from criticism and cling to draconian controls on people coming together and speaking their mind.”
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thailand
Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month
The long-running investigation into the scandal surrounding the luxurious wristwatches worn by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is to be wrapped up and the findings announced at the end of this month.
NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says the panel conducting the investigation had already received information from the watch manufacturers about the expensive wristwatches and their serial numbers.
He insisted that the probe would be completed within the set timeline which was December.
The controversy emerged when General Prawit tried to shield his face with his right hand from sunlight during a group photo with the other cabinet members at the Government House late last year. A wristwatch was seen on his wrist which was later identified as a Richard Mille, reportedly costing several million baht.
Later on, more expensive wristwatches of various brands such as Rolex and Patek Philip which were seen on his wrist were exposed. General Prawit claimed that all these wristwatches were loaned to him by a close friend who has already passed away.
`
Thailand
Election date confirmed for February 24 next year
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam arrives at the Army Club in Bangkok – The Nation
Make it a date. February 24 is now the official date of the next Thai general election. The poll date has now been confirmed after years of delays, mis-starts and excuses.
The NCPO has now announced that the ban on political activities will be lifted next Tuesday. This allows political parties to prepare for the February 24 election after years of bans on political gatherings and activities. Although parties will now be allowed to start having meetings and nominate MPs, official campaigning is still being held off until January 2, 2019 when a Royal Decree will be made calling on the poll date.
Political parties, especially the many new ones, will then have less than two months to convince voters to vote for their constituents when they cast their ballot.
A meeting was held yesterday at the Army Club in Bangkok. All political parties were invited to attend by many boycotted the meeting, shunning the invitation of the NCPO to participate, notably the Pheu Thai, Democrat and rising Future Forward parties.
The meeting announced the revoking of nine orders which had, up until next Tuesday, prevented political activities since the May 2014 coup when the military took control and set up the NCPO to control the country in the absence of a democratically elected government.
Although the poll date was confirmed at yesterday’s meeting by Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam, the Election Commission will formally announce the poll date and new political constituencies on January 4 next year.
Wissanu said that the NCPO will stand down when the new cabinet is sworn in following the election.
Unable to resist taking a swipe at the parties who boycotted yesterday’s chat-fest at the Army Club, the Thai PM said he appreciated the cooperation of the parties that attended.
“For some parties that failed to show up, I don’t know their real reasons, or whether they want to cooperate with others,” Gen Prayut said.
COUNTDOWN TO GENERAL ELECTION
December 20: Election Commission announces regulations on MP elections;
December 28: Government stops submitting bills for deliberation by the National Legislative Assembly.
2019
January 2: Royal decree to allow election campaigning
January 4: EC to set election date January 14-18: Registration of MP candidates and prime ministerial candidates
January 25: Announcement of names of constituency and party-list candidates
February 4-16: Advance voting for Thais living abroad
February 17: Advance voting for citizens living outside home provinces
February 24: General election
April 25: Last day for EC to announce election results
May 9: Last day for new Parliament to convene first meeting.
SOURCE: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International
Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week
Election date confirmed for February 24 next year
No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Krabi Police tracking down durian thief
Truck ploughs into a Phitsanulok market killing one person
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand
Dystopian Thai film approved by censor board
No public displays of affection for Prayut and Theresa May
Restaurant accused of dumping garbage beside road in Krabi
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Property2 hours ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Krabi1 day ago
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
-
South1 day ago
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
-
Phuket4 days ago
Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
-
Phuket3 days ago
Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance
-
Thailand2 days ago
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
You must be logged in to post a comment Login