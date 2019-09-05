Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’
The first of a few productions about last year’s massive cave rescue at the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai is going to be released on November 28. It is a feature film called “The Cave” (Nang Non) and will be released in Thai theatres as well.
The film focuses on the rescue itself as the director said working with the censorship board, set up to control copyright issues around the story and the people involved, were a nightmare to work with.
Director Tom Waller said he wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the 13 young men who were rescued from the caves so had to work around the story of the actual rescue instead.
A trailer was released yesterday. “The Cave” will also screen at the London Film Festival starting on October 2. The film has confirmed other festival dates, including a North American premiere at the Vancouver festival and a European debut in the Thrill section of the London festival. These will be followed by a commercial release in Thailand from November 28 through SF Cinemas and Major Cineplex.
Director Tom Waller, a Bangkok-based Thai-Irish producer and director, spoke at a screening of his 2008 indie film “Soi Cowboy” saying he’s focused on the unsung heroes of the rescue.
He said the film includes the stories of an Irish diver who aided the rescue, an American who was on-site, and a farmer who allowed the water pumped from the cave to flood her fields.
Tom’s other films for De Warrenne Pictures include “The Last Executioner,” “Patong Girl” and “The Elephant King.”
Chiang Rai
Museflower Life Festival – Holistic wellness weekend in Chiang Rai, October 11-14
Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is delighted to announce its fifth annual Museflower Life Festival, celebrating all things healing, holistic, and green with more workshops and classes than before, coming this October 11 – 14, 2019.
Internationally known as northern Thailand’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat, Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is especially known for its affordable, professional wellness offerings and delicious food picked fresh from its onsite organic farm. Now in its fifth year, the annual Museflower Life Festival is one of the few dedicated international holistic wellness festivals in Thailand, and the only one held in northern Thailand.
Workshops, fitness classes, health counseling sessions, alternative therapies, signature spa treatments, nutritious Asian vegetarian buffets, wellness gifts and prizes at the Museflower Life Festival aim to share knowledge and inspire people to learn more about holistic wellbeing, and let people know what Museflower is all about.
The festival draws international participants, many who are repeat attendees who have formed a warm, close knit wellness community of liked-minded people. The festival is a truly international experience with both teachers and guests coming from Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, USA, and Australia.
This year’s festival lineup includes classes and workshops on movement and chanting meditations, Kaoshiki Dance and Crystal Singing Bowl meditation, forest bathing, soul writing, storytelling around the sacred fire, yoga, and Chi Gong. Guests can also swim in the Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool, detox in the hot mineral baths, and choose among the many relaxing body treatments at Museflower Spa.
Among several new classes this year, the Healing From Fatigue & Burnout Workshop, teaches how to ground yourself, identify opportunities for change, and learn how to get your life back in balance; the Inner & Outer De-cluttering Workshop helps you clear away mental, emotional, and physical clutter that no longer serve you, to create a new space for the life you want; the How to Use Improv to Heal Workshop uses improv, comedy, and creative thinking in a group setting to help build your confidence and express yourself better.
“Museflower Life Festival allows everyone to come to discover and try different wellness modalities that they normally might not have access to, or learn about new alternative therapies, all at a very low cost. It’s also a great opportunity to get together with like-minded people, connect and learn,” says Tania Ho, Museflower Retreat & Spa’s founder, owner, and resident holistic practitioner.
Visiting practitioner Mabel from Hong Kong, a regular festival participant, said last year’s festival “was a mind-blowing experience with a clear bond between us. Everyone shared their wisdom and there was such a strong connection between us.”
You Min from Singapore said her favourite experiences were “Amazing food, and the close community and relationships that were built during the festival.”
The event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, with an entrance fee of THB 1,200 per person. The pass is applicable for activities from 10 am. – 5 pm to attend all talks, workshops, fitness and wellness classes, holistic therapy demonstrations, swim in Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt pool, and more. The day pass includes a delicious, nutritious, lacto-ovo vegetarian lunch buffet picked fresh the same morning from the retreat’s on-site organic farm and egg farm.
Guests who want to join only a single class can pay 600 baht per 60 minute class, 900 baht per 90minute class, and 1,200 baht per 120-minute class. Guests who join the full program and full day pass will go home with lucky draw prizes and a gift bag filled with healthy goodies.
A special retreat program and rate is available for in-house guests who are staying for the entire Museflower Life Festival Retreat program.
Museflower Life Festival takes place takes place October 11 – 14, 2019. A discount festival package room rate is available for the full festival weekend program, priced from 19,420 baht (USD 630) per person to 22,420 baht (USD 727) per person, depending on room type.
On Saturday and Sunday October 12 – 13, the festival is open to outside guests who can purchase a Day Pass at 1,200 baht per person. The pass is applicable for all activities from 10 am – 5 pm including a vegetarian buffet lunch.
For Life Festival program and details, visit: www.museflowerlifefestival.com
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists
A tourist bus with 19 Chinese tourists on board was heading to the White Temple of Chiang Rai yesterday, when it was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The truck driver was killed instantly, and several bus passengers were rushed to hospital with injuries.
It comes less than a week after 10 Italian tourists were injured, one seriously, in northern Thailand when their bus skidded off the road and overturned.
In this latest incident, the bus was carrying 19 Chinese tourists, including 3 children. One of the passengers sustained a fractured shoulder, while others were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. The passengers are currently being assisted by the Chinese Consulate General.
Thailand already has a notorious reputation for road traffic accidents and this latest collision is certainly not going to help that. The police are investigating to determine the cause.
Chiang Rai
Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces
FILE PHOTO
Officials and emergency responders in 12 provinces have been instructed to be prepared, and put equipment on standby, to cope with possible floods and landslides until August 20 (Tuesday).
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphol Thitisak says the alert was issued because of heavy downpours in the North, the Central and southeastern coastal areas.
Officials were told to monitor weather conditions, as well as rainfall and river levels around the clock while also preparing fast-moving teams and equipment to be stationed at disaster-prone areas, ready to aid residents. The locals have also been urged to follow weather reports closely, according to The Nation.
The 12 affected provinces include…
Mae Hong Son (Muang, Pang Mapha, Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Pai, Sop Moei districts), Chiang Rai (Mae Chan, Mae Suay , Mae Lao and Wiang Pa Pao districts), Phayao (Chiang Muan, Chiang Kham and Pong districts), Phrae (Song, Long, Wang Chin and Rong Kwang districts), Nan (Muang, Bo Klua, Chalerm Phrakiat, Wiang Sa, Chiang Klang, Tha Wang Pha, Na Noi, Na Mun, Pua, Thung Chang, Santisuk, Mae Jarim and Ban Luang districts), Uttaradit (Ban Khok, Tha Pla and Nam Pad districts), Tak (Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot and Pop Phra districts), Nakhon Nayok (Muang district), Trat (Bo Rai and Khlong Yai districts), Ranong (Muang, Kra Buri, La-un, and Kapoe dsitricts), Phang Nga (Muang, Kapong, Takua Pa and Tai Muang districts), and Trang (Na Yong district).
The department’s hotline is 1784 and monitored 24/7.
FORECASTS: weather.com
Meanwhile the forecast from weather.com for Phang Nga is for mostly dry conditions during the warning period.
…whilst Chiang Rai’s forecast includes a greater chance of rain.
