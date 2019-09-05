Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ | The Thaiger

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is delighted to announce its fifth annual Museflower Life Festival, celebrating all things healing, holistic, and green with more workshops and classes than before, coming this October 11 – 14, 2019.

Internationally known as northern Thailand’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat, Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is especially known for its affordable, professional wellness offerings and delicious food picked fresh from its onsite organic farm. Now in its fifth year, the annual Museflower Life Festival is one of the few dedicated international holistic wellness festivals in Thailand, and the only one held in northern Thailand.

Workshops, fitness classes, health counseling sessions, alternative therapies, signature spa treatments, nutritious Asian vegetarian buffets, wellness gifts and prizes at the Museflower Life Festival aim to share knowledge and inspire people to learn more about holistic wellbeing, and let people know what Museflower is all about.

The festival draws international participants, many who are repeat attendees who have formed a warm, close knit wellness community of liked-minded people. The festival is a truly international experience with both teachers and guests coming from Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, USA, and Australia.

This year’s festival lineup includes classes and workshops on movement and chanting meditations, Kaoshiki Dance and Crystal Singing Bowl meditation, forest bathing, soul writing, storytelling around the sacred fire, yoga, and Chi Gong. Guests can also swim in the Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool, detox in the hot mineral baths, and choose among the many relaxing body treatments at Museflower Spa.

Among several new classes this year, the Healing From Fatigue & Burnout Workshop, teaches how to ground yourself, identify opportunities for change, and learn how to get your life back in balance; the Inner & Outer De-cluttering Workshop helps you clear away mental, emotional, and physical clutter that no longer serve you, to create a new space for the life you want; the How to Use Improv to Heal Workshop uses improv, comedy, and creative thinking in a group setting to help build your confidence and express yourself better.

“Museflower Life Festival allows everyone to come to discover and try different wellness modalities that they normally might not have access to, or learn about new alternative therapies, all at a very low cost. It’s also a great opportunity to get together with like-minded people, connect and learn,” says Tania Ho, Museflower Retreat & Spa’s founder, owner, and resident holistic practitioner.

Visiting practitioner Mabel from Hong Kong, a regular festival participant, said last year’s festival “was a mind-blowing experience with a clear bond between us. Everyone shared their wisdom and there was such a strong connection between us.”

You Min from Singapore said her favourite experiences were “Amazing food, and the close community and relationships that were built during the festival.”

The event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, with an entrance fee of THB 1,200 per person. The pass is applicable for activities from 10 am. – 5 pm to attend all talks, workshops, fitness and wellness classes, holistic therapy demonstrations, swim in Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt pool, and more. The day pass includes a delicious, nutritious, lacto-ovo vegetarian lunch buffet picked fresh the same morning from the retreat’s on-site organic farm and egg farm.

Guests who want to join only a single class can pay 600 baht per 60 minute class, 900 baht per 90minute class, and 1,200 baht per 120-minute class. Guests who join the full program and full day pass will go home with lucky draw prizes and a gift bag filled with healthy goodies.

A special retreat program and rate is available for in-house guests who are staying for the entire Museflower Life Festival Retreat program.

Museflower Life Festival takes place takes place October 11 – 14, 2019. A discount festival package room rate is available for the full festival weekend program, priced from 19,420 baht (USD 630) per person to 22,420 baht (USD 727) per person, depending on room type.

On Saturday and Sunday October 12 – 13, the festival is open to outside guests who can purchase a Day Pass at 1,200 baht per person. The pass is applicable for all activities from 10 am – 5 pm including a vegetarian buffet lunch.

For Life Festival program and details, visit: www.museflowerlifefestival.com