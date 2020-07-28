Tourism council urges Chiang Mai hotels to open up to meet domestic tourism demand | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Tourism council urges Chiang Mai hotels to open up to meet domestic tourism demand
The chair of Chiang Mai’s branch of the Tourism Council of Thailand says the city’s hotels and tour agencies are showing little interest in reopening, despite the province expecting a surge in domestic tourism as a result of the government’s stimulus offering.
Nation Thailand reports that tourism chief Punlop Sae-Jew says many properties continue to keep their doors shut as this time of year is traditionally seen as low season. While some hotels say it’s not worth reopening when occupancy rates are less than 12%, Punlop argues that reopening up would generate much-needed additional revenue.
He adds that 80% of the province’s 1,000 tour agencies are also closed, with the other 20% concentrating on online channels to increase revenue. It’s understood that Chiang Mai has lost at least 30 billion baht in tourism revenue since the end of March. The province’s high season is normally between the months of January and July when tourists generate around 70 billion baht.
Punlop says the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign could see the province receiving around 100 billion baht from tourists, with his office in talks with airlines to help market the province to domestic travellers.
Events
Chiang Mai performance artists demonstrate for free speech
With anti-government protests dotting the nation for over a week, performance artists in Chiang Mai took to the streets yesterday evening with a different type of demonstration – in favour of free speech. As the sun began setting, artists at each corner and junction of the old city’s moat could be found waiting to perform. At 5pm, each artist began performing their own unique protest. They used their bodies, costumes, props and words to express themselves as locals and foreigners alike looked on at their guerilla-style presentations. Many of them were Chiang Mai University students or alumni who have organised […]
Crime
Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop
A team of police and provincial officers have arrested a transgender woman on charges of operating a brothel after raiding a Chiang Mai massage shop. 2 young masseurs were caught in the sting operation on Tuesday night. The arrested woman identified herself as the manager of the shop although police believe she’s the owner of the business. Authorities say the Ann6999 massage shop was opened as a front for a brothel for gay men. It was exposed in a complaint lodged with the government-run Damrongtham centre by the anti-human trafficking Ronnasit Foundation. The foundation alleged that the shop employed teenage […]
Crime
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
A Chiang Mai restaurant is warning other eateries to be very careful about promoting alcohol after being raided and fined. Police went to Ai ToMoE restaurant in Chiang Mai after a tip that it was promoting beer in its 499 baht buffet menu, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post yesterday. Offices arrested the chef, named “Boy”, and fined him 50,000 baht for beer promotion. “All restaurant friends, please be careful of all advertisements. Images of drinks or even photos of alcohol on the menu are illegal. See me as a sample case.” The restaurant says it’s trying to pay the […]
