Police say woman found dead in Chiang Mai condo wasn’t murdered

UPDATE

Despite police saying that they assumed the woman found dead in a condo room in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, this morning was murdered by her foreign husband, they are now saying she was not murdered at all.

Pol. Lt. Col. Phirom Yosalai, an inspector at Mae Ping Police Station, said the woman is expected to have died from an underlying condition because the “blood” stains on the bed reported by police turned out to be feces.

The “signs of struggle” that police found likely arose from the woman attempting to crawl to the bathroom before she died, added Pol. Lt. Col. Phirom.

The woman’s Australian husband is currently working in Laos, said the police officer. This was not a murder, he confirmed.

Police say that a housekeeper discovered the woman’s body this morning. She was expected to have died at least 24 hours prior, said Pol. Lt. Col. Phirom.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai woman found dead in Chiang Mai condo, farang husband missing

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a Thai woman was discovered in a rented room at a famous condo in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, this morning. The deceased’s “farang husband,” who also lives in the room, is nowhere to be found.

At approximately 10.45am, officers at Mae Ping Police Station were informed that a woman was found dead at a “famous condo” on Chiang Mai’s Super Highway (Highway 11) in Tha Sala subdistrict, Mueang district, reports local media page Chiang Mai News.

Police travelled to the condo where they found the body of a Thai woman lying on the floor tucked behind the curtain in a pool of blood. The bed was covered in blood and there was evidence of a struggle, the police said.

The police’s initial investigation reveals that the deceased rented the condo room with her “farang” husband, who was nowhere to be found. Police have launched a search for the foreigner, who police believe murdered his wife before fleeing the scene. Police did not estimate when the murder occurred.

The police blocked outsiders from entering the crime scene while they collected evidence.

